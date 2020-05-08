george-and-charlotte-of-cambridge,-the-strict-rules-of-the-nanny-maria-borrallo

The rules of Cambridge house . In an interview with Sun , the writer and documentary maker Louise Heren – former author of «Nanny in a Book» – reconstructs the routine daily of baby George and of Princess Charlotte , the eldest children of William of England and Kate Middleton. And in this programming , made up of playful activities but also of tasks, is of fundamental the role of the nanny is important, Maria Borrallo.

The court “ Mary Poppins ” of the court, in fact, he constantly supervises George and Charlotte, following the indications of the parents: «For sure they will spend a lot of time in the open air “, says Heren, remembering Kate's passion for the nature . «Children can ride the bicycle , play with the dogs and grapple with the gardening . Of course, they will get a little dirty, but they will learn to grow a plant “.

Little television , as well as tablets and smartphones , and many activities in the courtyard , even when the weather conditions are not excellent: « Just wear the right clothes , “adds Heren. «They will try to exit anyway and stay as little as possible in front of a screen “. And as for the habits food ? «There is no room for complaints from demanding palates , children are used to it a eat everything “.

On the other hand, it can be considered a sort of preparation to the life they will be called to carry out in the future: «Mary is aware of it and then he will teach the royal babies how to remain attentive and smiling during public engagements “, he reveals the author. «She prepares them for the event, explaining to them – in simple words – what it deals with. And we want children to show mom and dad what they have learned » .

Besides, when they get off an airplane or they come out to greet the crowd, there must be no problems : everything must spin as smooth as possible, without tears or tantrums . When the spotlights are off, George (6) and Charlotte (5) know that they can start playing again , until seven in the evening, when they must go to the bed , without ifs and buts. Because the “protocol” of nanny Maria speaks clearly .

And soon it will also involve the little Louis .

READ ALSO

Kate Middleton and the video call to a couple of new parents

READ ALSO

Charlotte of Cambridge who looks more and more like Queen Elizabeth