george-and-charlotte-with-dad-william:-small-volunteers-grow-up

The dad holds the umbrella , the children take care of the envelopes . On the occasion of National Volunteering Week , the week that celebrates voluntary associations and their operators, Kensington Palace has published a tender photo of the Cambridge family : in the image, taken by Kate Middleton , you see the prince William on the right, who shelters the two older children from the rain, George and Charlotte .

«In view of the end of Volunteer's Week ( June 7 , ed), the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share an unpublished photo which portrays them while they are volunteering “, you can read it in the caption . «In April (in full coronavirus emergency) the whole family visited the estate of Sandringham , where he prepared and delivered food parcels to retirees in the area, left isolated . “

By the way already at the beginning of May, in conjunction with Charlotte's fifth birthday , the royal family had published some pictures of the princess intent in her voluntary work, that you have taken with great professionalism : he knocked personally on the doors of the elderly and distributed packs of pasta homemade, never forgetting to give as well a nice smile .

A behavior that follows hand in hand the teachings of dad William, that during the lockdown offered psychological support to people in crisis through the messaging service «Shout 85258″ , by grandfather Carlo , always on the front line when it comes to solidarity , and even of the great-grandmother Elizabeth , the queen, who greeted the Volunteer's Week with a heartfelt speech of thanksgiving .

«It is really stimulating to think about thousands of people who, through their gestures of generosity and kindness , have contributed so much to the good comune », writes the sovereign. «I have followed with interest men and women from all over the world , including my family , who have given a hand , recognizing the importance of volunteering. To those who put themselves selflessly in the service of others, I send my best wishes “.

Also to George and Charlotte, therefore: small volunteers grow up .

READ ALSO

Prince William and the volunteer (incognito) psychological support

READ ALSO

Kate Middleton, who felt betrayed (for Tatler's article)