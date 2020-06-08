World
George and Charlotte with dad William: small volunteers grow up
The Cambridge have published on the social networks an unpublished family photo, taken by Kate Middleton, which immortalizes the heir to the throne and the two older children while distributing food to the elderly in full coronavirus emergency
The dad holds the umbrella , the children take care of the envelopes . On the occasion of National Volunteering Week , the week that celebrates voluntary associations and their operators, Kensington Palace has published a tender photo of the Cambridge family : in the image, taken by Kate Middleton , you see the prince William on the right, who shelters the two older children from the rain, George and Charlotte .
«In view of the end of Volunteer's Week ( June 7 , ed), the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share an unpublished photo which portrays them while they are volunteering “, you can read it in the caption . «In April (in full coronavirus emergency) the whole family visited the estate of Sandringham , where he prepared and delivered food parcels to retirees in the area, left isolated . “
By the way already at the beginning of May, in conjunction with Charlotte's fifth birthday , the royal family had published some pictures of the princess intent in her voluntary work, that you have taken with great professionalism : he knocked personally on the doors of the elderly and distributed packs of pasta homemade, never forgetting to give as well a nice smile .
A behavior that follows hand in hand the teachings of dad William, that during the lockdown offered psychological support to people in crisis through the messaging service «Shout 85258″ , by grandfather Carlo , always on the front line when it comes to solidarity , and even of the great-grandmother Elizabeth , the queen, who greeted the Volunteer's Week with a heartfelt speech of thanksgiving .
«It is really stimulating to think about thousands of people who, through their gestures of generosity and kindness , have contributed so much to the good comune », writes the sovereign. «I have followed with interest men and women from all over the world , including my family , who have given a hand , recognizing the importance of volunteering. To those who put themselves selflessly in the service of others, I send my best wishes “.
Also to George and Charlotte, therefore: small volunteers grow up .
