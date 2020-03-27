george,-charlotte-and-louis-of-cambridge,-an-applause-to-those-who-are-on-the-front-line-against-coronavirus

In the most difficult days for the British royal family, among the rumors (denied) of an alleged death of Prince Philip, the queen closed in Windsor for the Coronavirus emergency, Prince Charles tested positive, and Harry, in Canada , gripped by anguish, those who currently have the most responsibilities at the Windsor house thought to get a smile, Kate Middleton and William of England , publishing on their official profiles a video depicting the three children committed to applauding all those who are at the forefront in the fight against the epidemic.

George, Charlotte, and Louis smile and clap their hands, eyes fixed on the lens, only the youngest, among the older brothers, look at the first one and then the other, certain points of reference, not only in games. In the end, a sonic laugh, that of Charlotte, always the most joyful. «To all the doctors, nurses, assistants, general practitioners, pharmacists, volunteers and all the staff of the National Health Service who are working tirelessly to help those with Covid – 19 », the message of closeness of the dukes, who had visited a London hospital just a few days ago.

A collective message, which also involved the Dukes of Wessex, with their children Louise and James, but not only: in the past few hours many Britons have found themselves applauding the The work of health workers, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who at first had focused on flock immunity and who then converted to the so-called “Italy model”. An inevitable decision, also because the situation, across the UK, has precipitated quickly. Today the streets of London are deserted, like those of most cities in the world. In the night, then, the city lit up blue, in honor of those who are on the front line against the pandemic.

The Cambridge, for their part, have left Kensington Palace and moved to their country residence, in Anmer Hall, also considering the fact that the princes' school has been closed since last 20 March , as communicated in an official note. «The program will be taught through online learning platforms, we asked parents to keep their children at home and access lessons with them through this system. This will ensure that children have a continuity of learning while not physically attending the school “, Thomas's Battersea had said.

So George, 6 years old, and Charlotte, 4, study at home, while for Louis, still too young, nothing has changed. There will be time to go back to the old life. Now is the time to stick together. And the message, arrived at the end of another difficult day for London (and beyond) snatched a smile from many.

