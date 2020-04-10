george-clooney-and-amal-donate-one-million-dollars-(also-to-italy)

We are all on the front line to win the challenge against the coronavirus. And the stars are certainly not watching. From Rihanna who donated $ 5 million to Chiara Ferragni and Fedez who raised 4 million euros with their fundraising, many celebs started to give a concrete hand. In a race of non-stop generosity and solidarity to which they have just added George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin . The star and the lawyer have donated over one million euros . Divided between their “places of the heart”, namely Los Angeles, Lebanon, London and Lombardy.

Second Deadline , 250 Thousand dollars would go to the Motion Picture and Television Fund, of which Clooney is a member of the board, which helps artists in need with grants, food and medical treatment; as many to the SAG-AFTRA FUND , always to help cover the member grants, ditto at the Los Angeles Mayors Fund , the fund created to support all round the city of Los Angeles. The remaining 300 thousand dollars would instead have been divided between the Lebanese Food Bank , to guarantee food for “needy, elderly, disabled, chronically ill, single mothers and orphans”; the NHS (the English health service so celebrated by the queen Elizabeth II in her speech to the nation); the Lombardy Region, for the support to the hospitals who are fighting a tough battle against the coronavirus.

The attachment of George and Amal to Italy is known. The two got married in Venice on 27 September 2014. And as soon as they can they take refuge with the twins Alexander and Ella in villa Oleandra , the mansion on Lake Como bought by the star eighteen years ago.

READ ALSO

Gwyneth Paltrow and the “safe” birthday of her son Moses (increasingly similar to Chris Martin?)

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, Melissa Satta and Kevin Boateng managed to return to Italy

READ ALSO

Chiara Ferragni and Fedez in quarantine: between dress exchanges and new projects