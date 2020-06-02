george-clooney:-“racism-is-our-pandemic”

George Clooney has always been among the stars more committed to politics and rights. His voice could not send in the days of protests over the death of George Floyd, an African American, at the hands of a white policeman. “In 400 years we have not found the vaccine against racism” wrote the actor and director talking about the open clash In the USA.

Clooney's words, published on Daily Beast , are also an attack on President Trump. “There is only one way to keep hope open: the vote,” added Hollywood stars.

His request is for a change in the US system with greater weight for law, justice and even political leadership.

« There is no doubt that George Floyd was assassinated . We saw him exhale the last breaths in the hands of four policemen »writes Clooney who then exalts the great reaction of the people of the street demonstrations. «We don't know when these protests will stop. We hope and pray that no one will be killed. We know, however, that this time too little or nothing could change. The anger and frustration we see on our streets is once again a sign of how little our nation has risen from its original sin of slavery. This is our pandemic. It infects us all and for racism we have not found a vaccine in 400 years of history . “

The conclusion is all against the president Trump ready to send the army to the streets. The actor's request is to send the current White House tenant home with the next November elections. «We need politicians and administrators who treat all citizens in the same way. Non-leaders who fuel hatred and violence as if the idea of ​​shooting looters was obviously nothing more than an incitement to racial hatred “.

READ ALSO

Vanity Fair's solidarity break for #blackouttuesday

READ ALSO

The death of George Floyd, the blackout of the stars to pay homage to him

READ ALSO

Minneapolis: “George Floyd died of asphyxiation”. The new autopsy