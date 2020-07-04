georgia-luzi's-outburst:-“when-a-colleague-threw-me-a-chair”

“There are those who choose silence. And who decides to expose himself. And I respect both of you. ” Thus began the long outburst of Georgia Luzi, shared via Instagram. The presenter, who grew up professionally on Rai, wrote strong words online with which she recounts, among other things, an episode that happened in the past when a colleague threw them against a chair “only for expressing my opinion” . To accompany the message the writing « When I want, I want» .

«In my working life there have been periods in which I accepted and suffered words (and not only) that perhaps I should have fought even more vigorously than I did », he continues, «Even if 1 meter and 60 of” blondness “would not have frightened anyone.

At that moment … I chose not to “report” at least publicly (I continued to fight every day in silence, my head never bowed). I knew what I was going to meet and I was afraid. Fear of losing your job, of not being believed, of being a woman in a world of men . Because fleas are made for women who choose to say “no”, times and ways are contested (“how come you chose to talk about it now and not before?” “But you don't know that dirty clothes are washed at home ??? “) and so from victims we pass to executioners”.

The presenter, at this point, refers to a specific colleague and a bad episode: «These people are the same ones who justify their (mean) conduct with the” too much love “that they put in the things they do . Too much love … (a bit like those who beat you because they love you too much). So those polite and respectable to make people understand how much they care about their work, they must insult someone. So, is it all worth ?! Well no. Threats, screams, swear words are not valid. Arrogance, presumption, verbal violence, are not valid. And then it occurs to me when a “colleague” threw me a chair. And only for having expressed my opinion. Fortunately, the “dear colleague” did indeed have a disproportionate ego, but also a very low aim. I rebelled … and over time I paid the consequences of that too. “

Luzi does not mention the names, but some clues go in the direction of Pierluigi Diaco who led the summer edition of Unomattina in 2010. The conductor of Me and you , in fact , lately he ended up at the center of the television debate for some slips and nervousness on the air. So much so that, a few hours before the colleague's post, in the episode with guest Flavio Insinna he had commented: «They invited me to reflect on my temper . I want to say it publicly from the microphones of Rai1. Every now and then, like Flavio, I too have lost my lucidity and I have lost patience. But if I turned in an unpleasant way it is because I asked for help. In this month I happened to have intemperances for the too much love and for the too much passion that I put into this profession, being an emotional one “.

And reading this last sentence, the words “too much love” also used by Georgia Luzi do not seem just a coincidence. But, we said, the confirmations are missing. Georgia chooses to use her name and surname, but adds: “Even today it annoys and frightens that a woman has a thinking head, has an opinion and is also given the freedom to be able to express it. Do not allow anyone to tell you what you can or cannot say, have courage and be kind. Their “power” is nothing in the face of your pride. And instead of the crocodile tears, it would be enough to respect. Because we are all the same “.

And foreseeing the most obvious criticism , he concludes: «P.s. Now you will say that I am in Rosica as I am not currently working on a program; I will add it to the list of reasons why we should remain silent. ” In the comments, the “like” of Valeria Graci , also former Diaco's workmate, stands out.

