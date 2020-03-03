germany-unconstitutional-law-prohibiting-assisted-suicide

The law prohibiting assisted suicide was declared unconstitutional by the German Constitutional Court: the judges accepted protests from a group of terminally ill patients and doctors who contested the paragraph 217 of criminal law, which in 2015 had introduced the ban on assisted suicide. Their motivation: the rule violated the constitutional right to make decisions about one's life .

Before then, assisted suicide was legal, but the change in the rule forced German terminally ill patients to travel to Switzerland and the Netherlands to end their lives.

The consulting centers that operated until 2015 had to close, because they risked a prison sentence: paragraph 217 had the purpose of to prevent the creation of a form of business that would help people die in exchange for money. Even the doctors, fearing a fine or a three-year prison sentence, had stopped giving advice on assisted suicide.

According to the head of the German constitutional court, Andreas Vosskuhle, “we can regret that someone makes such a decision, we can do anything to make him change his mind, but ultimately we have to accept his decision.” Not only that: those who want to die can do it at any stage of life, and not only if they suffer from an incurable disease .

The rule in force so far has been declared unconstitutional because it limited the right to decide how to die, a right that must also include the possibility of choosing to commit suicide. As Vosskuhle pointed out, the legislator will be able to introduce measures to prevent suicide, but one must accept the fact that without the possibility of receiving outside help, the right to suicide would be limited. Which remains, in any case, a right and not an obligation: no doctor, neither now nor in the future, will ever be forced to help someone die.

READ ALSO

Aid to suicide, that's when it's not punishable

READ ALSO

Compulsive indictment for Cappato: «But I could not abandon Fabo»

READ ALSO

Tiziana Siciliano, that's who the prosecutor who refused to accuse Cappato