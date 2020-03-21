getting-married-(in-spain)-at-the-time-of-the-coronavirus:-the-wedding-at-alba-and-daniel's-window

In health and in … quarantine. In Galicia, Spain, there was a marriage that even the coronavirus was unable to postpone. It is the (beautiful) love story of Alba Díaz, profession wedding planner, and of the historical boyfriend Daniel Camino. The two, over a year ago, had decided to get married in the small village of Monforte de Lemos, on Saturday 14 March 2020, on their eleventh anniversary of the first meeting.

So when the Spanish government decreed the «state of emergency» – and the mandatory quarantine for all Spaniards , to try to stem the contagion from Covid – 19 – Alba and Daniel had already taken their clothes out of the closets and engraved the name of the on each plate 190 invited (expected from all over Spain but also from Iceland and the United States).

Everything to be postponed? Not even by idea. The two decided to get married anyway in their apartment in La Coruña. In what way? At the window. The bride and groom – she in a white dressing gown, hand-embroidered – they looked out the windowsill, inviting the whole neighborhood. To marry them, it was a neighbor on the other side of the courtyard.

«On this special day two friends they marry: Daniel and Alba “, you can hear shouting from a window in a video shared via social media by @FridaKiwi. And again: “Alba, do you want to take Daniel as a husband?” «Of course, forever», she replies. « Long live the newlyweds! And now kiss, kiss! “, the choir of the other neighbors.

Alba, at the end of the ceremony, launched her bouquet in the apartment of a friend who lives opposite. Will it be another wedding at the window? Who knows. The newlyweds, meanwhile, have moved on to the next point: the honeymoon. The two, of course, had planned it down to the smallest detail: a tour of Portugal and then Italy. Now it will be (at least) 15 days of isolation in the house. Long live the newlyweds!



