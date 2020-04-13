gianluca-vialli-after-17-months-of-chemo:-“there-is-no-trace-of-the-tumor”

For Gianluca Vialli the disease was “a journey” : this is how the former footballer told The Republic its fight against pancreatic cancer. «I finished in December 17 months of chemotherapy. Two cycles: one of nine and one of 8 months. And now, in April, the exams showed no signs of illness. It was very, very hard, even for a tough guy like me “, revealed Vialli, that relief does not show him, as is typical of those who know what is the pain: “I am happy, even if I say it in a low voice”.

In the personal routine of this after regained, normality is a simple thing. «It means seeing yourself well in the mirror and observing the hair that grows back. I no longer have to draw my eyebrows in pencil . It may seem strange, but right now I feel more fortunate than many others, “he added, referring to the Coronavirus emergency. « I would like the famous phrase:” What matters is health “became really central . I wish that we would no longer accept any cuts to public health, that bridges would no longer collapse and that the safety of people would become a priority. I wish we would rebel against these smog-killing cities “.

No doubt not even about the resumption of the championship, which many dream of soon. «Partisan interests and selfishness should be forgotten, but I understand the club presidents: they are facing a crisis that has never been seen and someone will inevitably lose out. The mistake not to commit, however, is getting caught up in a hurry. Trust the skills of doctors and those who prescribe what to do: we pray that they really know. And return to the field only when the experts say that it is possible “. Words full of wisdom those of the former footballer, who puts in front of everything that really matters. New awareness, born also from the hardest life experience.

He spoke about the disease for the first time in 2018, during an interview to the Corriere della Sera which anticipated the release of his book, Goals. 98 stories + 1 to face the most difficult challenges. “ You would never want to make people who love you suffer. It takes you as a sense of shame, as if what happened to you was your fault “, he had written authentic, even if at that time he still had no idea of how things would turn out. Today in his words there is a new, lighter rhythm. The worst is over.

