gianna-nannini-and-life-in-the-time-of-the-coronavirus:-«i-play-from-home»

Music knows neither limits nor frontiers . But in this historical moment in which Italy takes exceptional measures to stem the contagion from Coronavirus, concerts, performances, encounters must stop. More and more artists thus reorganize themselves, thinking of other ways to stay united even if they stay at home.

E Gianna Nannini has decided to give a an appointment as unusual as it is exceptional to all its fans: Thursday 12 March at 16, it will be live streaming from his Instagram page: an unprecedented way of sharing with his public the “isolation in the home” that we are experiencing in these days, in which each of us must think about what is best for society.

“The bad thing about this virus is loneliness” , says the singer, “Each of us must make something available for our community. I am in Milan and I want to organize serenades of acoustic rock online to be all closer in safety. From this moment we will activate the devices that are already used for the online school (as I saw in the Penelope school) and we will do everything possible to overcome this terrible moment together . The human being must start from his weakness, from his fragility, to discover new forgotten things, without being gripped by fear . I'll be waiting for you on Thursday at 16. 00. “

The artist will thus be live from his home-studio in Milan , the place where many of his most important songs were born: will be accompanied by piano and guitar in an acoustic live, will respond to fan questions and will tell the anecdotes that characterized his life in his beloved Milan, which is now experiencing a particular moment.

