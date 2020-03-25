gianni-rezza,-epidemiologist:-“simultaneous-lockdowns-across-europe-affected-by-the-coronavirus-would-be-more-effective”

Blocking the activities and the movement of people, in a coordinated and simultaneous way in all European countries with many cases would be the right way, says the scientist of the Higher Institute of Health

The epidemic of Covid – 19 caused by the new coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 is now raging not only in Italy, but also in other countries of Europe and the world, from the United States to the Middle East to India and to other parts of Asia. But even in South America, Canada and Australia there are starting to be a considerable number of cases. Certainly, however, after China the most affected countries are the European ones, so much so that the 13 Last March the World Health Organization (WHO) defined Europe as “epicenter of the pandemic” , with “more cases and deaths reported than the rest of the world put together, apart from China” . The numbers are also growing in the rest of the world, but still now, on the date of 24 March, Italy and Europe unfortunately remain leader (here the world map of contagion). In light of these data, what can be done, nationally and internationally, to contain the infection? We talked about it with Gianni Rezza , epidemiologist and head of the infectious diseases department of the Higher Institute of Health .

Each nation is taking containment measures with different timelines and methods. But now we have all the contagion data and we know how relevant the epidemic is in Europe, instead of having many staggered lockdown, given that each country decides when and how to start the locks, wouldn't it be more effective to take all the same measures and at the same time?

“I think so. It would certainly be desirable for a common front to be made at European level. A simultaneous lockdown or lockdown with similar measures could be a useful tool to better manage epidemic waves. By eliminating the time lag, perhaps you could more likely avoid the risk of new outbreaks in a given region once the epidemic has been faced in that country or area. “.

Why don't we act in this sense, then?

“The obstacles to a European lockdown are more of a nature practical and organizational. At this moment there are no extremes for which all European nations agree and each nation is proceeding on the basis of its own data and the trend of contagion at national level, which is however growing throughout Europe. For now, although many countries are lining up and moving towards total blockade, there is no complete uniformity of time and action with respect to this. “

Italy was the first country to take important and stringent measures, with the approval of the WHO. But the lockdown is needed and how much?

“Surely blocking and limiting the movement of people is essential and already in these days we are starting to see significant positive results in the former red areas, as in the first municipalities where it spread the contagion. The hope is that towards the end of March, beneficial effects may also be observed in other areas of Italy, in the north, where the lockdown began slightly first, and then in the rest of Italy “.

The 22 and the 23 March the data of the Civil Protection showed a slight decrease in new cases and deaths. Does this mean that the situation is improving?

“It is too early to pronounce. The numbers of the infected can still fluctuate and undergo alterations also due to the fact that the numbers depend on the daily count of the infected. However, we begin to observe some improvements also on the basis of data of mathematical models. The hope is that at least in the red areas the numbers may drop as soon as possible. But to achieve this we must never let our guard down. “

In addition to the lockdown, are there other measures, which we currently do not use or use too little, that could be useful?

“Certainly some countries in the eastern area, such as South Korea, but also Singapore and China itself are making the best use of technological tools for tracing contacts, the so-called contact tracing . This, combined with a large number of swabs, can allow you to detect all the positives even better, even asymptomatic ones or with mild symptoms. And so contain the contagion. It is also being done in Italy and other European countries but not always in an optimal way. This is because health systems are often overworked and rightly focused on other priorities. But also because not everyone is in possession of the same means, the same technological skills and the preparation to do it, also because there is no tradition in the use of this type of system. In Italy, although it is moving well, the model is not applied sufficiently “.

Would this be useful in addition to the lockdown?

“Absolutely yes, combining it or alternating it or still using it in a combined way with various methods – also based on the epidemic trend of the moment – together with the lockdown could be an interesting way to go, if in the future the means allow it. “

L'11 March WHO declared that Covid – 19 is a pandemic. The head of the National Institute of Public Health in Germany said, as reported Reuters , that the pandemic could last up to two years. Is this data likely?

“Especially if we don't find a vaccine, yes. The hope is that we can have preventive tools, such as vaccination, before two years and that this can help fight the pandemic. It is currently difficult to say how long it can last, given that this estimate depends on numerous factors, on the current and future measures taken at international level of the various countries inside and outside Europe, on the adhesion of individual countries to these measures and other elements. that we don't know yet. “