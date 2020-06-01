World

GIF horoscope for June 2020

New month, new horoscope! And what happens in June? BEGIN SUMMER! Since it is a bit like when the weekend begins, it is better to prepare yourself knowing more or less what we are going to encounter. So here is the sign of the horoscope of the month, obviously in gifs!

ARIETE If you are not yet married, June is the perfect month to tow. Thanks to Mars who enters your sign, to stay there for about six months, your erotic charge is at its maximum. You will be the Napoleon of heart conquests.

I Love You Reaction GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

TORO Mars in Pisces tickles your erotic charge and your desire to play between the sheets. Let yourself go!

Sexy Jessica Alba GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

GEMINI You can lower your guard and relax a little. No danger on the horizon at the moment: you can unplug your thoughts.

Will Ferrell Chill GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

CANCER Sun and Venus in Gemini make you little inclined to express your emotions. Never mind, you can console yourself with what you love most: close yourself up.

Lonely Season 9 GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

LION The spotlights of the stars are all focused on you! Mars and Neptune give you a lot, too much energy: calm! Measure it and convey it to something creative, such as a cooking class or a monologue to be recited in the mirror.

Cooking GIF by Masterchef - Find & Share on GIPHY

VIRGIN Mercury in Cancer increases the chances of making new friends and important relationships. Especially the 21, when also the Sun goes into Cancer: go out and let your friends guide you.

Watch Wigs Julia Styles GIF by WIGS - Find & Share on GIPHY

LIBRA Venere is well positioned to encourage love, encounters and self-confident. I know, in love you have many pretensions and ambitions, but try to appreciate what you already have.

Love GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

SCORPIONE Turning point of the first six months of the year and there is still no talk of work. This is because in 2020 your fixed nail is love. And the planets are well-intentioned to turn you into a Latin lover.

Kristen Bell Wink GIF by pantelionfilms - Find & Share on GIPHY

SAGITTARIO Life is as beautiful as a romantic comedy with your partner. For the rest, there are great changes on the horizon: take what passes the convent.

Change GIF by memecandy - Find & Share on GIPHY

CAPRICORNO Not even the cloud of Fantozzi appears in your sky: the planets have decided to reward you in all fields and gratify everyone the sacrifices made in 2019. A friend of yours Leone might say “I told you so!”.

Golden Girls Rose GIF by TV Land - Find & Share on GIPHY

AQUARIUS Love staggers and Uranus in Taurus makes you want to run away. Poor those who love you!

Kristen Stewart Love GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

FISH Venus in Gemini, so cerebral in her way of loving, spoils your passionate appetite. You have to wait for the Sun in Cancer to be able to talk again about love with a capital A.

No GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

