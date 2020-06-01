gif-horoscope-for-june-2020

New month, new horoscope! And what happens in June? BEGIN SUMMER! Since it is a bit like when the weekend begins, it is better to prepare yourself knowing more or less what we are going to encounter. So here is the sign of the horoscope of the month, obviously in gifs!

ARIETE If you are not yet married, June is the perfect month to tow. Thanks to Mars who enters your sign, to stay there for about six months, your erotic charge is at its maximum. You will be the Napoleon of heart conquests.

TORO Mars in Pisces tickles your erotic charge and your desire to play between the sheets. Let yourself go!

GEMINI You can lower your guard and relax a little. No danger on the horizon at the moment: you can unplug your thoughts.

CANCER Sun and Venus in Gemini make you little inclined to express your emotions. Never mind, you can console yourself with what you love most: close yourself up.

LION The spotlights of the stars are all focused on you! Mars and Neptune give you a lot, too much energy: calm! Measure it and convey it to something creative, such as a cooking class or a monologue to be recited in the mirror.

VIRGIN Mercury in Cancer increases the chances of making new friends and important relationships. Especially the 21, when also the Sun goes into Cancer: go out and let your friends guide you.

LIBRA Venere is well positioned to encourage love, encounters and self-confident. I know, in love you have many pretensions and ambitions, but try to appreciate what you already have.

SCORPIONE Turning point of the first six months of the year and there is still no talk of work. This is because in 2020 your fixed nail is love. And the planets are well-intentioned to turn you into a Latin lover.

SAGITTARIO Life is as beautiful as a romantic comedy with your partner. For the rest, there are great changes on the horizon: take what passes the convent.

CAPRICORNO Not even the cloud of Fantozzi appears in your sky: the planets have decided to reward you in all fields and gratify everyone the sacrifices made in 2019. A friend of yours Leone might say “I told you so!”.

AQUARIUS Love staggers and Uranus in Taurus makes you want to run away. Poor those who love you!

FISH Venus in Gemini, so cerebral in her way of loving, spoils your passionate appetite. You have to wait for the Sun in Cancer to be able to talk again about love with a capital A.