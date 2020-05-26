gigi-hadid-reveals-the-details-of-her-awaiting-fashion-month

After the official announcement of pregnancy, which arrived at the end of April and in all discretion, Gigi Hadid has started to publicly share some more details about this new and exciting phase of her life, between physical changes and curiosities about the first months. Including the fact that during the last fashion month between late January and early March, of which she was one of the protagonists on the catwalk during the Autumn / Winter fashion shows 2020 – 21, the supermodel had already been waiting for some time.

In an Instagram live with Maybelline New York, of which he is the testimonial, Gigi Hadid initially replied to some rumors about his likely use of filler for the face, given the his cheeks and his “rounder” cheekbones of recent times. To then approach the subject of pregnancy: «It is fun to read some things online. They think I'm using fillers on my face, which is why it would be so round. But I've always had it like this since I was born. Above all, they started saying it during the fashion month, when I was already a few months pregnant ». Yes, the son – or daughter, according to rumors – of Gigi and Zayn has not yet been born but has already “marched” in Milan, Paris, London, Los Angeles and New York.

How long, exactly, would the model have been waiting for? Gigi did not specify it in the live on Instagram, but his mother Yolanda Hadid, during an interview with the Dutch radio RTL Boulevard, hinted that her daughter should give birth in September: if so, the model would have on the catwalks of the fashion capitals two / three months pregnant, from Chanel to Miu Miu, passing through Prada and Tom Ford . While Gigi Hadid enjoys some respite from photographic sets, parades and intercontinental travels with her family, we review in the gallery all her recent runway looks, where she was already a “mom to be” », Even if nobody, yet, knew it.

