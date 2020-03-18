gigi-proietti-and-the-appeal-to-the-grandparents-of-italy:-“let's-stay-at-home”

Also Gigi Proietti takes the field. The actor, 79 years, sent a message to all the grandparents of Italy . In the midst of a coronavirus emergency, his appeal is an invitation to respect the rules: «Let's stay at home» . Rules that apply to everyone and above all to protect the elderly, the most fragile in front of the Covid virus – 19.

Proietti is thus the voice that accompanies the video, created by the State Police, committed to enforcing “social isolation” measures. In the clip scroll the images of a Rome, deserted and beautiful: «Hi, I am Gigi Proietti, I greet you from my home.

I speak to you no longer very young and therefore my peers “, he says, ” Time passes for everyone. We have seen some difficult moments but you will see we will overcome this too. Traditionally, we elders should be the wisest and therefore we are an example to the community: we stay at home.

«Because more people obey this arrangement and first everything ends “, he continues, without giving up a pinch of irony:” And we will be able to go again 'ndo we think “.

«A handshake and a hug by Gigi Proietti ». Virtual only, though.

