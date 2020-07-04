gina-lollobrigida,-93-years-of-diva-between-successes,-loves,-wars-in-the-family-and-scam-wedding

Gina Lollobrigida , the Bersagliera of Bread, Love and fantasy, accomplishes 93 years. But he struggles to lay down his arms. Because the last few years have been a constant (legal) battle for her. Born in Subiaco in the province of Rome on 4th July of 1927 , fought in courtrooms for a long time against the Spanish businessman Francisco Javier Rigau , almost thirty-five years younger than her, accused of marrying her « without my knowledge and without my consent, in order to inherit my possessions after my death» . Rigau in 2017 was acquitted, to the great regret of the actress . That in the same year she returned to the war against her son Andrea Milko Skofic , the one who already in 2012 had tried, unsuccessfully, to put the mother under protection by questioning her mental health. The trial of Andrea Piazzolla , the handyman carer of Lollo, still dragged, is still ongoing in court by Milko and accused of circumvention of incapable : for the power of attorney since 2013 allegedly stole assets from the movie star for about 3 million euros . But Gina calls him “one of the family” and defends him.

Sad events that do not obscure the myth of a diva who knows well the reverses of luck : she who, after a wealthy childhood, finds herself poor during the war when the father, wealthy manufacturer of Subiaco furniture, lost everything under the bombing: « We were displaced, we had lost everything and we had had to leave Subiaco , where to hide we had managed to sleep even in empty wine barrels. I, however, just arrived in Rome, I enrolled in the Academy of Fine Arts in via Ripetta and, to keep my studies, I accepted some generic appearance because they paid me well. I loved sculpture and had a beautiful voice. I didn't want to be an actress, I didn't know cinema. ” And instead she became the Italian actress among the most famous ever . He has worked alongside Vittorio De Sica, Marcello Mastroianni, Anthony Quinn, Frank Sinatra, Humprey Bogart (just to name a few) and has a star on the Walk of Hunger.

It was the 1947 that changed her life, when a friend convinced her to participate in the contest of Miss Rome : Luigia – this is the real name of the actress -, without a dress suitable for parading, she came second, a position that led her straight to the final of Miss Italy , when she got on the podium with Lucia Bosè and Gianna Maria Canale, future movie stars like her.

Gina with her charm for decades has stolen the heart of dozens of men. He has had many suitors, “crosses and delights”, and continues to have them today, “but it is difficult to remember them all”. With one, the Slovenian doctor Milko Skofic , who in the 1940s served the refugees at Cinecittà, decided to get married (in 1949) and in 1957 Andrea Milko was born. The two divorced in 1971 , but had lived apart for at least five years. There were other loves, declared and undeclared. The most famous, perhaps, Fidel Castro . Although Lollo has always denied that there was a relationship between her and the Cuban maxim leader. The meeting took place in September of 1974, in Cuba, where the actress was to take pictures. “I knew her well,” Castro himself confirmed about twenty years ago. « We were also in love, but it was a platonic love. And then he always had the mania to take pictures… ».

