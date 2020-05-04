gina-lollobrigida-and-the-scam-marriage-with-francisco-javier-rigau-at-«a-day-in-the-district-court»

Another first time for Gina Lollobrigida . The most famous Italian actress of all time, who worked alongside Vittorio De Sica, Marcello Mastroianni, Anthony Quinn, Frank Sinatra, Humprey Bogart (just to name a few) and who owns a star on the Walk of Fame , now becomes the protagonist of an episode of «A day in the District Court». The diva 92 enne thus inaugurates the first episode of the new season of the Rai 3 program (broadcast on Sunday 3 May at 21. 10) entitled Gina Lollobrigida – A diva to marry. At the center, the trial for the history of the marriage with the Spanish entrepreneur Francisco Javier Rigau, accused of marrying her for his estate. He always denied.

«The first trial sees as absolute protagonist Gina Lollobrigida . The actress denounced the Catalan businessman, Francisco Rigau, of having married her by deception, in order to inherit all her assets. Where is the truth? », says the promo of the program conducted by Roberta Petrelluzzi. Another anticipation reports the words of the diva pronounced in court: “ There are people who betray you, who need money and make scams . I have always had to defend myself in my whole life, but never like in recent years “.



«There are people who cheat on you, who need money and make scams. I have always had to defend myself in my whole life, but never as in recent years »# GinaLollobrigida # UnGiornoinPretura, Sunday on @RaiTre. pic.twitter.com/xrev8usmaj – A Day in the Magistrate's Court (@ginpretura) April 29 , 2020

The story, it must be said, is complex. The first complaint of the «Lollo» dates back to 2013: «I may have been cheated by Javier: an ignoble person, who may have married me by proxy in Barcelona, ​​Spain, without my knowledge and without my consent, in order to inherit my possessions after my death. I found out with my agent on the internet. I want to shed some light on this story », these are the words of the diva at the time of the complaint filed in Rome – for alleged fraud – against the Spanish man known in Montecarlo in 2004 and with which she was tied by a love story between the 1957 and 2007, and then by friendship.

Apparently the two were really supposed to get married in 2006, when Rigau was 45 at the time, and Gina 79. But the wedding, announced in New York and then moved to Rome, skips. The official version: for too much pressure from the press. «When I arrived at the time of organizing the wedding in New York, which incidentally I paid, hearing the friends who warned me , I said to myself: what am I doing? And I canceled everything », the version given, instead, by the actress in 2019.

According to Rigau the two would still have married, in 2010 in Barcelona, ​​in the church , by proxy. The diva has always denied, until the complaint of 2013 and at the beginning of the trials. «In 2012 he took me to a notary saying that I had to sign an act for the civil case against a Spanish lawyer whom I held responsible for the media attacks against me, “said the star in the courtroom several times.” He never spoke of marriage there, otherwise I would have torn that act out before him. It was written in Spanish and I only signed it without knowing that this was a false power of attorney to contract marriage. ” In 2018, however, Rigau recounted how the idea of ​​getting married by proxy was of the actress: «Nel 2008, at dinner in Pietrasanta, he said to me “it seems normal to you that we love each other so much and we never got married for the fault of the tabloid press? “. The solution came to her because this is how Sophia Loren married Carlo Ponti in order to keep it secret “.

In 2017 Francisco Javier Rigau was acquitted “because the fact does not exist”, to the great regret of the actress. At the center of the process is precisely that document that the actress claims to have signed as she considered it only a power of attorney for a libel suit. In reality it was an act with which the star signed the ratification of the marriage, in Italy, for civil effects. But those weddings celebrated in Spain have never been ratified for civil purposes and two years later, in 2019, the Sacra Rota gave her reason, canceling the wedding. “Here I am, I'm a young lady!”, her first words.

Gina Lollobrigida was (really) married to the Slovenian doctor Milko Škofič, from whom in 1957 had a son, Andrea Milko. Today his relationship with his son remains “complicated”.

READ ALSO

Gina Lollobrigida: «I want to live»