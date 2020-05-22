ginevra-elkann:-«when-i-was-watching-scorsese's-films-with-grandfather-gianni-(agnelli)»

Maybe , work before Ginevra Elkann with Riccardo Scamarcio and Alba Rohrwacher , after having obtained good feedback at the Locarno Film Festival and at the Turin Film Festival , comes directly in streaming on Rai Play (from 21 May) . It is the first of eight Rai Cinema titles that, once a week, will enrich the platform's offer. Followed by: Bar Giuseppe by Giulio Base, Leo's revenge Muscato, Have faith by Giorgio Pasotti with Claudio Amendola , Far away by Gianni Di Gregorio, last film starring Ennio Fantastichini , Ötzi the mystery of time by Gabriele Pignotta with Alessandra Mastronardi , Dafne by Federico Bondi, presented at the Berlin Film Festival, and A day suddenly by Ciro D'Emilio with Anna Foglietta .

We start big with the small, but intense Maybe of the director daughter of art (nephew of Gianni Agnelli and sister of Lapo and John Elkann ). Geneva takes us in the Nineties, to Sabaudia, during an unusual Christmas, together with Carlo ( Scamarcio ), “a father unable to take on his responsibilities”, describes the actor, and his three children , who live with their mother in Paris (the little dreamer Alma, Jean and the adolescent Sebastiano). Carlo decides to take them to the sea in winter with his partner and assistant screenwriter Benedetta ( Rohrwacher ). The days do not initially pass, but that house, in which the family, once united, spent the summers, seems to help to mend ties, to dissolve tensions and to reconcile feelings .

READ ALSO

Maybe: the first film by Ginevra Elkann with Riccardo Scamarcio and Alba Rohwacher arrives on Rai Play

Geneva outlines the relationships of an imperfect and extended family , seen through the eyes of a little girl who dreams of reconciliation between the father and mother Charlotte, and who observes “ramshackle” humans. « Alma is a bit me as a child », Geneva confesses, connected via Zoom, «I also dreamed that my parents remarried or recovered together. The film starts from autobiographical ideas and then takes its own way “.

Browse gallery

And since childhood, Ginevra dreamed of making a film: her passion for cinema was born when she looked at the masterpieces of Scorsese and Coppola together with his grandfather. “I spent a lot of time with him,” he tells us, “especially watching movies. He liked Gary Cooper and Rita Hayworth in The Lady of Shanghai by Orson Welles. He remembered every detail: the voice of an actor or the movement of a hand. Together we have all seen films by Scorsese and Coppola ».

Maybe should have gone out in the it rises in March and instead arrives directly in the homes of the Italians. «I am happy that you arrive just now, after all the members of the family I am telling are closed in a house and are almost forced to be together. They live a kind of lockdown, “explains the new director. « This is the right time to talk about the family: a period in which it is even more central in the life of each of us ».

Sweetness, irony, melancholy and nostalgia run through the film . « Maybe tells the minutiae of life and the little emotions that define us as adults», says Ginevra, who is writing the second work, obviously focused on the intimate feelings of human beings, because «it is what I like to describe», he concludes.