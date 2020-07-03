giorgia-palmas-and-filippo-magnini,-“paradise”-is-an-embrace-overlooking-the-sea

«Love, where are we?». The voice of Filippo Magnini, on Instagram, is addressed to Giorgia Palmas . “We are in paradise,” replied the former vellum, which the former swimmer made the protagonist of his stories. “We are in paradise, or at least I imagine it so,” reiterated Palmas, who, after the months of quarantine and a health emergency that seemed destined to cancel any summer vacation, was given return to Sardinia , his native land.

The showgirl and Magnini, on the island, arrived in the second half of the week.

“Back home”, the athlete wrote online, while his partner, who in the height of the health emergency made her pregnancy known, published a photo for two. «Interlocking hugs» , wrote Palmas, who, by the sea , tried to squeeze Magnini without the baby bump preventing them from contact.

The former vellum, which Davide Bombardini had the little Sofia, today 12 years, is waiting for a second child, the first with Magnini. “I already love you princess”, the future dad wrote online, ready at the end of summer to expand his family.

READ ALSO

Giorgia Palmas, baby bump and pink balloons: little is missing in childbirth

READ ALSO

Filippo Magnini and Giorgia Palmas, will be female