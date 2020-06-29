giorgia-palmas,-baby-bump-and-pink-balloons:-little-is-missing-in-childbirth

Smiling, bright, ironic. Giorgia Palmas, who greeted the Milan Channel editorial team on Sunday, so as to focus on the arrival of her child, showed herself on social networks in all her “roundness”. «So much the rounder is me», wrote in support of a selfie made by Filippo Magnini, in the car, with the seat of the passenger occupied by a huge belly and some pink balloon.

«As Milan needs the maximum concentration to finish this championship, my daughter and I stop to prepare for the sweet final sprint», he wrote then, in a second post, thus announcing his entry in the period of maternity.

Giorgia Palmas, who from a previous relationship had little Sofia, now ten years old, is expecting a second daughter, the first with her future husband Filippo Magnini. The two kept the pregnancy secret as long as they could. Then, the belly began to make its way, and camouflaging it would become impossible. So, online, the announcement peeped out, followed over time by several shared moments. There were ultrasounds, family photos, the revelation of sex in the unborn child, and the sweet words of Magnini, who will be dad for the first time in August.

