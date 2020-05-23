giorgia-palmas-pregnant-and-«life»-in-a-photo-(of-the-baby-bump)

The news of the pregnancy, the first for the couple, came at the end of the past week. And, since then, there has been no photo in which the belly of Giorgia Palmas was not clearly visible. The former vellum, which was supposed to marry Filippo Magnini last March, is not he no longer had to keep it secret. Thus, the sweet expectation was able to peek out in every social shot.

Giorgia Palmas , who gives a past relationship with the footballer Davide Bombardini he was Sofia, 10 years, he published on Instagram a close-up of himself, in profile, his hands resting on his belly.

“Life” and “Love” , she limited herself to writing, while the swimmer, who for six years was linked to his colleague Federica Pellegrini, left a rain of hearts between the comments .

Magnini, together with Palmas since 2018, wrote on Instagram of his own joy. The sportsman, who will be a father for the first time , said he understood the meaning of life at the exact moment in which the ex tissue, which from 2012 to 2017 was a companion of Vittorio Brumotti, gave him the long-awaited news. “I can't wait to hold you in my arms, I'm already madly in love with you,” the swimmer wrote online. Their marriage was postponed because of Covid – 19, but they have clear ideas: «We can't wait to get married».

