giorgio-armani-and-the-others:-donations-of-fashion-names-to-italian-hospitals

“ I chose Milan for its energy, the strength to start again every morning knowing that it will be the job that suggests the solutions. It is in this spirit that she has always known how to react to difficult moments that history has put before her. He will do it again, he will be able to read the signs of time and he will make them Milanese , perhaps realizing that, sometimes, deciding to slow down is only a sign of strength “.

So Giorgio Armani speaks to Vanity Fair, in the new special issue, distributed free of charge in the newsstands of the Lombardy region from 11 March, and completely dedicated to Milan and the difficult moment that our country is going through.

His message, which joins that of many other personalities of fashion, institutions, entrepreneurship, design, culture, arrives together with the announcement of an important donation, equal to 1 million and 250 thousand euros , made by the fashion house in in favor of the Milanese hospitals Luigi Sacco, San Raffaele, Istituto dei Tumors of Milan, Spallanzani of Rome and in support of the Civil Protection activity for the Coronavirus emergency.

But not only King George. In a delicate and dark moment like this, where bewilderment and fears take over, the world of fashion makes itself felt in a choral way , helping our country to cope with the health emergency with their precious contributions.

A few days ago, in fact, the news of the equally important donation of Bvlgari to the Research department of the Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital in Rome, intended to provide the resources necessary to facilitate the study of a vaccine for Covid – 19. “We hope that our contribution will help to speed up antivirus treatments and we are proud to offer it to the scientific team of the Lazzaro Spallanzani hospital, who has taken this extraordinary step forward”, said the maison's CEO, Jean- Christophe Babin .

«Supporting scientific research is a moral duty for us» let Dolce & Gabbana know. The duo of stylists has in fact decided to allocate the funds to Humanitas University to support a study on the immune system's responses to the coronavirus coordinated by the immunologist Alberto Mantovani. In the same vein Etro , who shouted «Milano Never Stops» launched on T-shirts not intended for sale, but designed to spread the message of solidarity , has chosen the ASST Fatebenefratelli Sacco to send its sum of money to be spent to help research the microbiology and virology laboratory of the 'Luigi Hospital Sack of Milan.

Among the names of the fashion scene lined up at the forefront of invaluable help to our country we also find the Kering group, which brings together some of the most famous fashion brands , and who has donated 983 thousand euros , LVMH Group , which has allocated the large sum of money to the Chinese red cross and Swarovski who donated 430. 000 dollars.

“Long live love, long live” is the claim that accompanies Carpisa and Yamamay in their initiative, which began at the end of February, to raise funds for research. The companies have in fact donated the proceeds of the last two weekends to the ASST Fatebenefratelli Sacco of the Luigi Sacco hospital in Milan, INMI Lazzaro Spallanzani of Rome and AOU Policlinico Federico II of Naples.

Unity is strength. Never like in this moment.

