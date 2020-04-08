giorgio-corno:-“pride-will-always-live-in-bergamo-for-what-we-have-all-done”

Bergamo is among the cities affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Wounded, dumbstruck, for days and days the ambulance siren was the only soundtrack of the winter afternoons. A city dramatically tested by emergency and pain, but which has never lost its strength, determination in commitment, pride .

Giorgio Corno is one of the entrepreneurs who fully reflects its spirit. Owner of the DiF , a joint-stock company that has been dealing with the distribution of newspapers on newsstands in Bergamo and its province since 1957. found having to deal with an unprecedented emergency.

He did it with tenacity, a spirit of sacrifice, civil commitment, the same motivations that also pushed his children to make themselves available to the municipality – in these crucial weeks – as volunteers in civil protection.

He tells us how incredibly complicated it has been to be able to provide a service, apparently banal in normal times, such as that of the distribution of printed paper on newsstands. «In the company we are about 150 people, including employees and collaborators and we had those who fell ill and remained in quarantine, while historical customers, or newsstands, were struggling with great sacrifices and with the need for a punctual supply of goods, which even in the most critical moments of this epidemic it was up to us to do », he explains. “There have been very complicated days: few of us have really had to do somersaults to manage the transport structure, one of the fundamental components of our work”.

In the midst of all this, the need to manage the fear of getting sick and to take measures to feel as safe as possible.

“A little bit of everyone here has friends who are still intubated today or friends who haven't made it. But fear provokes different types of reactions in people and the prevailing one was the desire to commit in any case to carry on one's family, not to abandon oneself to oblivion and this sense of fear , also if the attention to stay at home, the use of masks and gloves, hand hygiene is always very high. In the company, for example, we are all spaced, harnessed, if we cross in a corridor we pass at a distance of three meters from each other … a little surreal, but respect for one's own and others' health is fundamental for everyone . “

At DiF the emergency continues today, we work under the necessary forces in order to bring the paper information to the readers who, moreover, “in this period are really numerous and this will make the various professionals waste less time of health and information, forced to “dismantle” fake news on TV! “, explains Corno, with a hint of satisfaction. “ Reading and inquiring through authoritative journals serves to ensure” true “information “, he underlines.

In Bergamo and surroundings, however, not all newsstands are still operational. The Orio al Serio airport sales points are closed, as is the newsstand inside the Papa Giovanni XXIII ° Hospital, a central place in the management of the Bergamo emergency and “armored” for weeks already. Also to deal with this condition, Giorgio Corno has promoted with his company an initiative of great value : «When we learned that Vanity Fair had created a special issue intended for a fundraiser for Pope John XIII ° , also dedicating the cover to a pulmonologist from this Hospital which is an excellence and is demonstrating it in all possible ways, we have decided to add our contribution to the donation by purchasing 1000 copies and distributing them within the same hospital, both among the operators and among the patients “, he says. «Staying 10 days in sub-intensive therapy is a very bad thing and, it will seem trivial, but having a newspaper to browse through really allows you to regain an hour of serenity . “

Engaging actively, whenever possible, to respond to all needs and social needs has become the leitmotif of the everyday life of the Bergamo people. “Everywhere a great sense of pride prevails. The people of Bergamo are proud of their land and although they have been under a crazy attack due to this virus, they somehow reacted . Just think of the industrialists, who converted the production and started making masks, or the company accomplished at the Bergamo fair, which in 8 working days was set up and transformed into a real hospital ward, thanks to the work of the Alpine troops, helped by Atalanta fans “.

Of all this spirit of sacrifice, of this great determination in wanting to react anyway, what will remain in the souls of the Bergamo people when the tension has eased?

“There are those who have seen the trucks arrive twice a week to pick up coffins at the cemetery in Bergamo. And he could not help crying in front of this extremely dramatic image that has a very different impact than TV and which will remain in hearts forever. In the face of all these emergencies, these dramatic aspects of our existence, the next period will certainly pass on to reflect on the meaning of life. Survival will count, not the interest in false problems . Then, over time, it is logical, daily life will return to the previous one, we will forget a little about what happened, but pride will always remain for what we have all done, together with the thought of thousands of fellow citizens who are no longer there “.

Today, a few days before Easter, the city of Bergamo feels a strong desire for “normality” . Here too we begin to think of a recovery, despite the difficulties and the many collective uncertainties. «Lombardy is a particular region in every sense. She has always been industrious, strong economically, I trust in her ability to recover without excessively serious damage , as there could be in other places, “says the entrepreneur. « I think that at the moment the prevailing dream of most people is to be able to go to the beach . Everyday life also has its dreamlike component and at this moment, logically, it translates into the desire for a trip, for a dinner, for a meeting with friends, for escapism in general, because this is the normal life we ​​all aspire to despite the drama we are experiencing. For example, would you like to know what my idea of ​​”normality” is at the moment? Think about when I can finally go back to my barber to get my hair cut! “.

READ ALSO

# iocisono, Vanity on newsstands with a special issue all for charity

READ ALSO

Vanity Fair #iocisono, the digital copy is free