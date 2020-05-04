giovanna-botteri,-striscia-la-notizia-and-the-attacks:-the-reporter's-(unread)-reply

Giovanna Botteri is the esteemed Rai correspondent from Beijing. And in recent months we have seen it much more than usual (and the reason is easy to understand) peeking into our homes – with the skyscrapers of the Chinese metropolis behind us – in the various news services and insights to explain and tell the Covid pandemic – 19 right from the country from which it left.

The journalist, however, unfortunately ended up in the crosshairs of the Network not for her journalistic skills but for her «look».

Of hater , you know, the social networks are full but to revive the criticisms and insults, creating an uproar, he added a service of Striscia la Notizia , aired last 28 April, “inspired” by those criticisms. Hair, clothing, makeup. A clip, with the voice of Michelle Hunziker , mounted around those « poisonous arrows », relaunched in this way also on TV. At that point the name of the journalist became a trend on Twitter, between irony and many messages in her «defense».

Giovanna Botteri, who previously (rightly) remained silent while continuing to do her job, decided to reply with an open letter published on the site of the union of Rai journalists. «I would like the whole story», one reads, «apart from me completely, could be a moment of true discussion , allow me, even aggressively, on the relationship with the image that journalists, especially television journalists, have or should have according to who knows who. Here in Beijing I am tuned to the BBC, considered a of the best and most reliable televisions in the world. Her journalists are young and old, white, brown, yellow and black. Beautiful and ugly, thin or fat. With wrinkles, butts, big ear noses. There is one that makes predictions without a part of the arm. And no breath, no one says anything, at home they simply listen to what they say “.

We are proud of #GiovannaBotteri. #Bodyshaming against her is unworthy and unacceptable. #RAI is by his side as he continues to tell us the world with his skill. Even President and CEO take a clear position against this hateful phenomenon, to protect Employees pic.twitter.com/bUAhFGOBA5 – Riccardo Laganà (@lagana_riccardo) May 2, 2020

And again, he continues: «Because is the only thing that matters, matters and is expected from a journalist. I would like us all to push towards a goal, least like this. To unhinge stupid, anachronistic models , which no longer have a reason to exist. I would not want an intervention on my story to end up giving credibility and seriousness to stupid and inconsistent attacks that do not deserve it. Instead I would be happy if it were an excuse to discuss and make people discuss important things for us, and especially for future generations of women “.

Botteri had the solidarity of the Equal Opportunities Commissions of Fnsi, Usigrai and the national Odg . “I n English is called body shaming , but the negative power of this practice is well expressed even when using Italian”, the colleague Monica Pietrangeli of the CPO of the Usigrai, «Mockery, until you get to real offenses, for how you look, how your body is, how you dress. Not even to say it is a practice now widespread in social networks. Especially affected are women, who are the most hated social group on the net. A form of sneaky attack because through the laughter that it would like to arouse, it ridicules, it hurts. In the latter period, colleague Giovanna Botteri, Rai correspondent from Beijing, was the subject. It is judged, derided, offended by how it is dressed. For his hair. We contacted her to express our solidarity. She didn't want to, she doesn't want to make it a personal case. But it invites us all to a sacrosanct cultural battle “.

Finally also Striscia la Notizia wanted to specify with an official press release , explaining their point of view: « Striscia does a report in favor of Giovanna Botteri, but many commentators from bars who express opinions by hearsay write that we got angry with her». And again: «In In reality, Giovanna Botteri has been targeted for some media and social media for some time, according to many who are not particularly well-groomed “, the press office notes,” And the service of Striscia was starting from this to show how Giovanna in the last connection from Beijing had sported a new hairstyle, as if to deny the malicious criticisms that rained on her. In short, let's talk about serious things and certainly body shaming is and must be fought by any means, but let's not confuse it with a blow-dry “.

🚨 FAKE NEWS ALERT #GiovannaBotteri @Striscia pic.twitter.com/iGh3kyGWpW – Michelle Hunziker (@m_hunziker) May 2, 2020

The same version that Michelle Hunziker gives via Instagram: «Hi guys, I saw that an incredible fuss of a fake news has arisen. They say that we have seriously offended a journalist named Giovanna Botteri. This is absolutely not true because we of Striscia have aired a report in favor of this journalist ». Sometimes, however, the saying n is good or bad, as long as you talk about it is not at all spot on.

READ ALSO

The loneliness of locked-down mothers

READ ALSO

Coronaviurs, the infectious disease specialist Galli: “Be careful not to release Alien”

READ ALSO

Valentina Ferragni against body shaming: «I am proud of my body»