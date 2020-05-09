giovanni-maini-of-summertime:-«the-marriage-proposals-i-receive-(on-social-networks)»

Locked up in his parents' house, holed up in the basement that he converted to a rumpus room, Giovanni Maini thinks of the moment when the quarantine will be a distant memory and the masks will no longer do part of our life. «I would like to go to Piazza Carducci and see myself with my friends. Playing soccer, doing two “palottes”, as they say in Bologna “explains the boy on the phone a few days before the start of Phase 2, the one that marks a slow return to normal. Before the lockdown, Giovanni left his home in Cesena, where he studied Biomedical Engineering , to return to Bologna and spend the forced confinement with his family: «In some ways I miss Cesena, but it is not bad to stay home every now and then “.

Between the exercises at the bar that he does to keep himself in exercise and the films he devours to pass the time, Giovanni enjoys the success – strictly at a distance – that has swept him over the past few weeks.

Since the release Summertime , the new original Netflix production that sees him in the role of Edo, the best friend of Summer, the protagonist, her life has changed, as if it were constantly evolving. His followers on Instagram have quadrupled and hundreds of memes celebrate him as the boy next door, the reassuring presence that they would like at their side because, let's say it, in Summertime Edo is not doing too well. Rejected by Summer, who does not love him as he would like, and engaged in a relationship that is likely to fade with the end of summer, many teenagers have identified with him and his problems. Giovanni, class 2000, for his part remains with his feet on the ground and insists that he is a “normal” boy who continues to attend the university, but which also cultivates the desire to act: that of the Netflix series is its first ever role and, judging by the reception, it seems that it will not be the last.

How is it to attend university during the lockdown?

«It is a complicated period, but we do what we can: I continue to follow the lessons online and I have exactly the same times as when I was in Cesena. I know that the exams will also be virtual: we adapt ».

In the middle came out Summertime : did you like seeing yourself in the series?

«I focus mainly on my shortcomings, but it fits. I am a very normal boy and seeing me there has a certain effect. It is strange, but also very beautiful: it was a great satisfaction to take part in such a project “.

The acting, in his case, came unexpectedly.

«It's not something I went looking for. I started from an audition for the film on Ligabue which my mother pointed out to me because she was close to my high school: since I didn't have much to do that day I said “let's try it”, one shot. They didn't call me back and I thought it was over there, but the casting director contacted me to propose me in Summertime : he had evidently thought I was suitable and, after several auditions everything started between Bologna and Rome “.

What made you want to get involved as an actor?

“At the beginning I was very skeptical but, when I was called back for Summertime , I started to believe it. The assumption is that they will never catch you because it is easier to accept defeat if you already know that it is likely. However, you tell yourself that you will do the best you can and so it was. It was my very first experience and, studying and trying, I think I have improved a lot. On balance, I think it went well: it was not just a bet, but also a school in which I learned a lot “.

Edo in love is a bit unfortunate: did you do better in your adolescence?

«I've never had big bad luck or big bangs. I think I was normal from that point of view. Certainly luckier than Edo. “

Did you find some of your adolescence in Summertime ?

«Mine has been very different: I have always been a street boy who loves playing soccer and shooting in the evening. Despite this, I tried to bring something of mine into the character because it was right to try “.

Do you consider yourself shy?

«Definitely not a braggart. I have never had problems socializing, but I have never had such a huge network of contacts “.

What did he dream of becoming?

«For a while I wanted to be a fireman because I always wanted to help people in a material way, to really help out. Then, since I came from scientific high school, I thought of dedicating myself to something more complex, but equally indispensable: Biomedical Engineering, which is a way that still leads you to help the people who need it “.

Do you ever think that one day he will be called to choose between university and acting?

«To cut the bridges behind you is the worst thing you can do, better to keep open as many paths as possible as long as you can. It will certainly be complicated, but in my opinion the two things can be reconciled “.

Have you already had other job offers?

“I finished shooting Summertime in September and a few auditions after I did it, but with this situation everything is stopped. I just think I'd like to be back on set soon and test myself. “

Favorite directors?

«I will be trivial, but Quentin Tarantino is Quentin Tarantino. And then I really like Guy Ritchie, I can't wait to see The Gentleman , his latest film with Matthew McConaughey: he's my favorite actor ever . When I saw True Detective I was thrilled by his performance “.

Am I wrong or not very social?

«I am in my way, I am not behind it much. I take social media as a game, I believe that if someone really wants to get to know a person, they shouldn't go there. I do things when I want to do them without paying too much attention to aesthetics but, now that I am in this world, I will try to use them more to promote my work “.

Do you receive many messages?

“Lot of. I knew that making a project on Netflix available in 190 countries would be a launching pad capable of giving me crazy visibility and so it was: a lot of people wrote to me, but it's still a little too strange. Of course I'm happy, but I still don't know how to behave “.

Many wonder if he is single …

«I have received many marriage proposals in quarantine, but no: I am not single».

What was it like to live a love in quarantine?

“At first complicated. Now that there is the possibility and we are freer to go to visit relatives: it is a good consolation because it is the best way to carry things forward “.

(Opening photo by Marco Foltran)

