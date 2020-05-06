giovanni-veronesi:-«after-the-coronavirus-we-will-not-be-better-people»

Giovanni Veronesi spent the quarantine in Maremma, in the house he usually opens for holidays. He was there, thinking only for a weekend, then the lockdown went off. “Here you are fine, but obviously you can not ignore everything that happens around.” The director and screenwriter says he has always had “a practical disposition”, and that he feels a little useless in an emergency like this. In quarantine, he did the only thing he could: he started writing, by hand (“I left the computer in Rome”), a hundred pages of the script of his last mission The king's muskets . And now it will be on TV ( on May 6 and 13 in the late evening on Rai2 ) Stramaledetti friends of mine , or all that deserves to be (re) seen by Damn My Friends , the TV show that saw him starring together with friends of a lifetime: Alessandro Haber, Rocco Papaleo and Sergio Rubini, and many other guests. “I didn't think I would ever experience TV in my life, and instead,” he says, “And I understood that it is very difficult. I thought it was all much more studied, more prepared. Instead the rehearsals are done mainly by the musicians and when you arrive on stage, live, you go to the imprint, there is a lot of improvisation. The lesson I learned? The conductors are really good, I will tell my friend Carlo Conti “.

Did your other friends, the “cursed” ones, hear them during this period?

“Haber I heard it yesterday, I feel it very often. And I must say that in quarantine the characters are sharpened. My fear is that Rocco ( Papaleo , ed) does not leave the house anymore, we run the risk of having lost him forever. Rubini, on the other hand, is always the most lucid of all “.

And she?

«Nobody had ever taken away my freedom before now, and this is something that has profoundly changed and destabilized me. Also, before I had a lot of faith in science, now a little less. My generation has known neither war nor dictatorships, only now have I understood what it really means to fight for freedom. For the rest I was quite well, but I really isolated myself. Me and Valeria ( Solarino , ed) have been in Maremma for two months, we don't see anyone. If I saw someone else in the face it was via Instagram “.

Since when did Phase 2 officially start?

“Yes, we went out yesterday for the first time. It has had a bad effect on me, it seems strange to have to get used to this type of life, even if it will only be for a period, in the end I prefer to stay at home because to go out like this I don't find any satisfaction, to see the masked people in line . We live in a strange moment. We will still have to live with this virus for months “.

Obviously, the world of cinema has also had to stop.

«There will be a moment of great global rethinking, because if you have to go to the theater in the theater, for the cinema it's different. There are so many ways to watch a movie. Various attempts are being made in this period. Merchants have to deal with the virus and online platforms, we will have to do a nice reset and start again from scratch. When I can return to the set, I will dive back into another era. I will make a film with carriages, ladies, queens, a sort of time machine. Besides, I didn't even like what I saw around before. I would like to end my career in fantasy and not in reality “.

There are those who say that we will be better after.

“I do not believe. We have been forced to change our lives. We are not better, indeed we are worse, we are afraid of dying, we are closed in on ourselves. As far as I am concerned, it is the worst period of my life, it is dramatic, we have to deal with death every day, we have listened to terrible, war bulletins. The 2021 will be in the name of humiliation from a human and economic point of view. There will be those who will no longer work, we will have to endure many humiliations. And then there will be a restart, as the post-war period arrived. In 2022 there will be a great economic and human recovery “.

Summer 2020, however, how do you imagine it?

«In Italy, with masks. But who will be able to work with 30 degrees and the mask? I hope that at some point the virus will break the boxes of us and go away. Because if we have to send him away … ».

Daniela Cristofori, wife of Giacomo Poretti: «Thus the coronavirus entered (also) our lives»

Phase 2, the fear of starting again