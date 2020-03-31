giulia-de-lellis-and-andrea-damante,-together-in-quarantine:-love-again?

The circle around Giulia De Lellis closes and Andrea Damante . For days, in fact, the indiscretion was circulating that between the influencer and the ex tronista – already together from 2016 to 2018 – pits the serene returned. A series of clues had pushed the followers to think that the two were spending the quarantine together at her home, at Pomezia . Now here are the photos of « Who », who have the flavor of a official confirmation.

On the other hand Giulia, in the last days, has not hidden it much: in some direct she presented herself with a sweatshirt of Andrea, whose voice seemed come out occasionally in the background. Furthermore, the furniture appears the same in the stories of both: «Admit it, get together again », the fans urged her. She has always been good at slalom among the questions but – in fact – has never denied the persistent gossip.

Indeed, the most attentive followers have noticed that Giulia has canceled a series of posts aggressive in which he talks about the disagreements with Andrea. Yes, because at the base of their sudden separation – dated April 2018 – there has been a betrayal, that the girl put black on white : « The horns are fine on everything. But I was better off without », a book that had all the air of final episode of the soap opera « Demellis . “

Also because, in the meantime, Giulia seemed to have found new serenity with the motorcyclist Andrea Iannone : inseparable and accomplices for over a year , many claimed that soon they would be wedding guests . And instead something broke: «In this last period I measured myself but also all who I am been beside and those who did not hesitate to to leave », the pilot vented on his social networks.

“I'm not angry” , he added , without making explicit references to the now ex-girlfriend. «I confess that this is not an easy moment: together with the events that the whole country is living, the 2020 presented me many changes and difficult situations. I have never seen change as a limit but an opportunity, to observe and measure, themselves and others . Today I am not angry, on the contrary, I feel happy “.

A sort of admission company . Now, fans of « Demellis », are waiting for Giulia's and Andrea.

