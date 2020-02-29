giulia-de-lellis-on-the-crisis-with-iannone:-«everything-is-ok.-on-social-messages-out-of-place-»

Gossip doesn't stop even at the time of the coronavirus. And so, after the indiscretion of Spy, who spoke of a period of crisis for Giulia De Lellis and Andrea Iannone, and of Dagospia, who raised the dose with a possible betrayal of him with Mariana Yushchak, this time to speak is the direct interested. She does it through a story on Instagram, ready to reassure that everything is fine with Iannone: «I'm taking some time to be with my family, this is the reason for my absence» explains the expert on trends regarding her presence on the social networks.

«I open the phone very little, if not to make you laugh with my granddaughters. I got two or three messages totally out of place, in short, everything is ok. I'm just relaxing at home. “ No crisis with Andrea Iannone, then. Also because the Moto Gp champion is going through a turbulent period because of the doping test scandal that led De Lellis to take his side completely. «Who knows you, knows. No more words are needed “he wrote on Instagram in his defense.

The two meet after the end of their previous relationships with Belén Rodriguez and with Andrea Damante, the man who led De Lellis to write a book, The horns are fine on everything (but I was fine without) , which has quickly become one of the most read best-sellers of the 2019. Their relationship, which at the moment would not move on the level of marriage – «I have not yet received the proposal, but only that of engagement. I am here “ she had said to Verissimo -, in short, she proceeds without scandal to hurt.

