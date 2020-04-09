giulia-mutti-arrives-on-the-radio-and-in-digital-stores-with-“fuori-di-testa”

«The relationships between people are strange, we think we understand each other, we live years side by side, and sometimes we don't know each other at all. Perhaps it would be enough to erase everything around, go back to living on essential things. Then even without anything we would feel lucky, and maybe we could quench our own tears. It would be enough to look us in the eye to tell us the truth and find the strength to emerge from this sea of ​​chaos by keeping each other's head out. “

He has clear ideas Giulia Mutti who, a year after «Le Favorite», the project aimed at celebrating the women of Italian music, arrives on the radio and digital stores with its new single.

«Fuori di Testa» , this is the title, is a musical tale of one's emotions, precisely those in which it is easy to reflect. Especially in these days of uncertainty, fears and bewilderment.

It is difficult not to associate these thoughts with the moment we are living, with the emergence of the disease that has upset our lives, Giulia says. «In addition to the one against Coronavirus – Giulia says – the challenge now is to rediscover ourselves and live relationships in a different way: from a distance. Normality is no longer normal. In the song I sing “if I cry only I don't work” … Well, maybe there is a slight consolation: we are all in the same situation, all the same, all with the same fears. We are crying together. But the human being has a great instinct for survival and then I too, first, attach myself to the light I see at the bottom of the tunnel: the hope of putting everything together as soon as possible The Head Outside from all this » .

In the spring the first live appointments will also arrive for the artist in the alternative clubs of the most important Italian cities, Milan, Rome, Siena, Brescia, Florence, Lamezia Terme, Lecce, Taranto, Turin.