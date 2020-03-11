giulio-gallera:-“our-fight-at-covid-19,-a-model-for-the-who”

In times of coronavirus, the Lombard lesson teaches us that to effectively deal with an unprecedented emergency, such as the one that is putting a strain on northern Italy above all, it takes rationality, speed, competence and those two great resources that have historically made this region “the socio-economic engine of Italy”: dedication to work and a spirit of solidarity. Giulio Gallera , Councilor for Welfare of the Lombardy Region, talks about it among the architects of the task force of health experts who from the very first hours, after the first case of infection by Coronavirus found in Lombardy, they set in motion to adopt immediate measures to contain the spread of the virus .

“Fortunately, we have a truly extremely valuable health system, with highly trained and experienced men and women who have faced similar situations and immediately implemented the protocols envisaged in these cases,” explains Gallera. «It all started around 9 am 30 on Thursday 20 February. I received the phone call from my general manager informing me that a first case of Coronavirus infection had been found and that it was necessary to notify the Welfare Department immediately. Between 10 and 11 we were all already in the office of the Region: who came from Como, who came from Bergamo, all we moved immediately according to the intervention model that is the one adopted for meningitis , on which we had activated a short time before , in the face of an emergency in Bergamo, where between December and January an anomalous situation had led us to vaccinate the whole population “.

What does this protocol adopt?

“According to the meningitis protocol, as soon as you discover a person who has contracted the disease, you need to find family members and close contacts to start prophylaxis immediately. At the first case of Coronavirus infection we immediately implemented this model. At around 2 or 3 in the morning there were doctors from the Milan Ats who called friends and relatives in close contact with “patient one”. We transported his pregnant wife to the Sacco hospital, while the two parents were placed in quarantine. In the meantime, we managed to identify what we thought was the “patient zero”: we sent the Carabinieri home at one in the morning to take him to the Sack, where he was subjected to the swab, deciding to keep him in isolation for a few days. All this within 24 hours, to say the efficiency of the “machine” “.

What is being learned from this unprecedented emergency?

“In the midst of so many difficulties, we are having confirmation of the efficiency of our system. One of the elements that creates the most critical is the way in which the health system is put under pressure because that from Covid – 19 is an infection that spreads a lot quickly and has a higher degree of virulence than classical influence, although not very high. The theme is that there are many people who come to the emergency room and in part have to be hospitalized in intensive care. In the midst of the critical issues due to the numerous hospitalization needs and the availability of places, we see how in the past few weeks the health system has been activating in an extraordinary way : from nurses to doctors who adapt to go to the ward to do something other than their competence, to the hospital organization in general that is putting in place alternative solutions to welcome the patients. We have a photograph of a health system represented by men and women with a unique professionalism, competence, dedication “.

What is the “extra gear” of the Lombard healthcare system?

«I think ours is a great health system also for its peculiarity. One of the strengths is the presence of a mixed public / private system, since it served to create the conditions for which even the private sector could play an important role in this region, an aspect that today proves to be important. This is the result of political choices that are not found in other regions. We have invested heavily in public hospitals, we have left private individuals free and this has given a strong solidity to the system. 1 billion euro of regional money has been invested in the last three years in terms of healthcare construction, to renovate departments, put new machinery, organize professional networks. A work of constant improvement that then, in critical moments, bears fruit. The best professionals are pleased to come to work in Lombardy and all this can be seen “.

Do you think that the measures taken by Lombardy can become a “model to export”?

“It happened with pleasure that WHO sent some executives here to understand what we were doing and gather information about the containment measures for coronavirus. Well, on Friday 6 March we received a letter from the Head of the Prevention Unit in which he thanked us and asked to be able to use the model that we have put in place in order to make it available for other European countries that are comparing with Coronavirus, partly because of the many cases we have encountered, partly because of how we are managing the emergency a. This is a point of pride not only for us “.

What positively affects this whole situation?

«The dedication of men and women. A phone call was enough, as soon as the emergency was triggered, and 15 people arrived, who the next day became 25. They all work uninterrupted , we did 2 weeks from 8 to midnight now before 22 it does not close, but let's talk also of groups, university professors, internists, pulmonologists who try to coordinate activities to move patients from one hospital to another, of specializing doctors, university and primary professors who are with us to create working groups and who go forward uninterrupted. Without forgetting that there are people who take grueling shifts because his colleagues are sick because they are positive for the virus and are not working. In short, a moving choral work: it is the Lombard spirit “.

Faced with the current state of things, is there a message you wish to reiterate?

«The message to reiterate is the strong collective need to reduce everyone's exits extremely . We have already said how necessary it is to wash your hands, stay at a distance, but there is the need to make an effort for two or three weeks and not go out, accept to give up your social life for the moment . It is a necessary measure that can allow us to get out of this difficult moment as soon as possible . If in Italy we find ourselves managing this situation, but we are all attentive to our behaviors and we manage to control the spread of the virus, we can certainly start faster and stronger than before, having also demonstrated a system's ability to react. So, we ask everyone an understanding of the complicated moment and a foresight in managing their lifestyle, in order to be able to defeat the virus, because if we reduce contacts with the outside as much as possible it will not succeed to spread with the speed with which it has spread so far . And we will be able to start again from here shortly . How we do it. “

READ ALSO

WHO praises Italy's initiatives: “They protect the whole world”

READ ALSO

Coronavirus, WHO: “Essential time factor to stop the epidemic”