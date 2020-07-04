giuseppe-conte-and-his-girlfriend-olivia-paladino,-spectators-(surprisingly)-of-america-cinema

The film is one of Paolo's classics Virzì, his debut shot in Piombino in 1994, chronicle of a marriage in crisis: La Bella vita, perfect for inaugurating a summer festival, even more so in the era coronavirus, between cushions on the grass well spaced and masks.

But the news is not (only) the inauguration of the review of Cinema America, but two of the spectators. As a surprise, in fact, among the fans of one of the fixed dates of the Roman summer, the premier arrived Giuseppe Conte and the “reserved” fiancée Olivia Paladino. Forty years, long and very blond hair, in these years of government Olivia has accompanied the Prime Minister very few times, choosing not to show herself as first lady in office.

The cushions of Piazza San Cosimato are beautiful because it happens to see anyone, even the Prime Minister. # IlCinemaInPiazza pic.twitter.com/0PohNxVEtL – Piccolo America (@PiccoloAmerica) July 3, 2020

Envied by the « girls of Conte » ( and not only), Olivia preferred to continue taking care of the 'family hotel ( the Plaza in via del Corso in Rome) away from the spotlight. Those who know her call her “tireless worker”, together with her sister Cristina, as “ Editorial manager ». He deals with marketing and events: presentations, exhibitions, charity. Swedish mother, actress Ewa Aulin, Olivia moved to Rome after growing up in Stockholm. He has a daughter, Eva , 12 years, had from a previous relationship. It seems that the merit of the union is of the Roman school attended both by her daughter that from the son of the premier, Niccolò, born from a previous relationship.



She and Conte arrived in Piazza San Cosimato, Trastevere , under the arm, wearing the same black mask . The premier let himself be photographed with the teens of Cinema America in his hands. Neither of them stopped to talk to the photographers. «They are reserved».

