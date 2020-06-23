Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Mitsubishi Rayon, Evonik, NOF Corporation

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate (2-EHMA), is a main methacrylic ester and polymerizable monomer.

2-EHMA is produced for the use as a building block to make a wide range of polymer based products that we see and use every day from paints and coatings, toners and inks, oil additives to dental and medical products to name but a few. 2-EHMA is of low concern to human health and the environment. It is classified as hazardous (skin irritant and sensitizing) but has been handled safely by industry and professionals for over 60 years.

2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate, a colorless transparent liquid, is mainly manufactured by methacrylic acid or methyl methacrylate reacting with 2-ethylhexanol. Due to its outstanding performances, 2-Ethylhexyl methacrylate is widely used in many industries, such as paints and coatings, adhesive and sealants, fiber treatment agent industry and so on.

Among those applications, paints and coatings is the largest consumption field, which contributed 52.26% share in 2015.

According to its manufacturing process, 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate can be got from methacrylic acid esterification or methyl methacrylate transesterification. Since price of methacrylic acid is higher than that of methyl methacrylate, 2-EHMA manufacturers prefer to adopt methyl methacrylate transesterification method to produce 2-EHMA.

Europe and Japan are the major production bases of 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate. Europe keeps its No.1 place in the global production market in recent years. In 2015, European capacity was about 7450 MT, holding 33.23% share. Japan is the follower, who had 7100 MT 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate capacity in 2015.

As for consumption, Europe is the largest consumer as well. Global consumption volume of 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate was 17219MT in 2015, while Europe consumed about 5172MT 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate. The second largest consumer is USA, whose consumption volume was 4135 MT in 2015.

Considering its applications and alternatives, the 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate market size is not large with some manufacturers engaged in the industry. Demand from downstream industries sets obstacles for the industry. It is estimated that the whole 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate market will keep the current softening situations with gradually increasing size.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate 3900 market in 2020.

”

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Industry

Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate industry players.

GLOBAL 2-ETHYLHEXYL METHACRYLATE INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Esterification Type

Transesterification Type

Application–

Paints and coatings

Adhesive and sealants

Fiber treatment agents

Others include lubricants additives, dispersants, etc.

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Mitsubishi Rayon, Evonik, NOF Corporation, BASF Group, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL, Kyoeisha Chemical, Fushun Anxin Chemical, Shanghai Hechuang Chemical

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

KEY BENEFITS

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate business revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and industrial developments within the 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate market.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

Significant Key Features Highlights of The Reports

Detailed Overview Of 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate industry

Changing Market Dynamics of The Industry

In-Depth Market Segmentation by Type, Application Etc.

Historical, Current and Projected Market Size in Terms of Volume & Value

Recent Industry Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape Of 2-Ethylhexyl Methacrylate Market

Strategies of Key Players and Product Offerings

Potential and Niche Segments/Regions Exhibiting Promising Growth

