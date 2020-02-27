Technology
Global 3D Printing Filament Material Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025
“Global 3D Printing Filament Material Market valued approximately USD 270 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 26.10% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
The 3D Printing Filament Material Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at a significant pace. 3D Printing Filament is the thermoplastic feedstock for fused deposition modeling 3D printers. There are many types of filament available with different properties, requiring different temperatures to print. PLA (Polylactic Acid) is one of the two most commonly used desktop 3D printing filaments and ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) is another commonly used 3D printer material. Best used for making durable parts that need to withstand higher temperatures. Increasing utilization of 3D printing in aerospace and automotive applications, rising adoption of 3D printing and rising government support are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing adoption of 3D printing technology in home printing and energy & GHG emission reduction are the major factors that likely to create numerous opportunities in the near future. However, the high costs of material and growing health concerns from exposure to toxic substances used in printing are the factors that limiting the growth of the market across the world.
The major market player included in this report are:
Filabot
Evonik Industries
Polymaker
Voxel jet
Solvay
LG Chem
Mark forged
Carbon
Proto Labs
Materialize
The regional analysis of Global 3D Printing Filament Material Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the increasing demand for 3D printing technology and the growing aerospace & defense industry in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at a stable growth rate in the global 3D Printing Filament Material market over the upcoming years. Further, Asia-Pacific anticipated exhibiting higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to the rising disposable income of the developing countries such as India and China and rising adoption of desktop printers in terms of 3D printing across the region.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Flexible
Rigid
Semi-Flexible
By Application:
Aerospace and Defense
Medical and Dental
Automotive
Consumer Goods
Education
Others
By Regions:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Global 3D Printing Filament Material Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
