Health
Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market , Opportunities, Share and Growth By 2026 | Stratasys Ltd, SLM Solutions Group AG, Organovo Holdings
“Global 3D Printing Medical Devices valued approximately USD 0.75 Billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with healthy growth rate of more than 17.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”
The Key drivers of the market include Technological advancements, rising public-private funding, and increasing applications in the healthcare industry.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Laser Beam Melting
Photopolymerization
Electron Beam Melting
Droplet Deposition Or Extrusion-Based Technologies
Three-Dimensional Printing (3DP) Or Adhesion Bonding Or Binder Jetting
Component:
Equipment
Material
Services and Software
Type:
Surgical Guides
Surgical Instruments
Prosthetics and Implants
Tissue Engineering Products
Regions:
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
Rest of the World
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Stratasys Ltd, SLM Solutions Group AG, Organovo Holdings, Inc, Biomedical Modeling Inc. and Anatomics Pty Ltd companies are spending a lot on their research and development programs to keep up with the dynamically changing technologies in the market. Acquisitions and effective mergers are one of the expansion strategies taken by the key manufacturers.
Target Audience of the 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Study
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Please note that owing to the criticality of the 3D Printing Medical Devices market and rapidly changing market attributes, we are in the middle of updating the report. The final report may require 2 to 3 working days post-confirmation in order to cater
To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:
https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/6040-global-3d-printing-medical-devices-market
About Digits N Markets:
Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.
Contact Us :
Digits ‘N’ Markets
410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762
San Jose, CA 95113
Phone :+1 408-622-0123
Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com
Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com