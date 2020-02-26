Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market , Opportunities, Share and Growth By 2026 | Stratasys Ltd, SLM Solutions Group AG, Organovo Holdings

“Global 3D Printing Medical Devices valued approximately USD 0.75 Billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with healthy growth rate of more than 17.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Key drivers of the market include Technological advancements, rising public-private funding, and increasing applications in the healthcare industry.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

 Laser Beam Melting

 Photopolymerization

 Electron Beam Melting

 Droplet Deposition Or Extrusion-Based Technologies

 Three-Dimensional Printing (3DP) Or Adhesion Bonding Or Binder Jetting

Component:

 Equipment

 Material

 Services and Software

Type:

 Surgical Guides

 Surgical Instruments

 Prosthetics and Implants

 Tissue Engineering Products

Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Stratasys Ltd, SLM Solutions Group AG, Organovo Holdings, Inc, Biomedical Modeling Inc. and Anatomics Pty Ltd companies are spending a lot on their research and development programs to keep up with the dynamically changing technologies in the market. Acquisitions and effective mergers are one of the expansion strategies taken by the key manufacturers.

Target Audience of the 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Study

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

Please note that owing to the criticality of the 3D Printing Medical Devices market and rapidly changing market attributes, we are in the middle of updating the report. The final report may require 2 to 3 working days post-confirmation in order to cater