Global 3D Printing Metal Market Dynamics, Segments And Supply Demand 2020–2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global 3D Printing Metal Market

Growing volume of 3D printing products and solutions from the different end use industries due to its cost-effective nature is acting as a growth driver for 3D printing metal market. Increased demand rates for aerospace & defense and automotive industries for low cost uniquely produced metal products is acting as a market driver in the forthcoming period.

3D printing metal involves combination of inert gases and metal powder or filament in a high powered laser printing method to ensure that the powder or filament sticks on the base layer and forms the pre-designed shape or form of the product. This process is highly cost-effective in terms of producing customized solutions for metal products.

3D printing metal market is expected to reach USD 2608.517 million by 2027 growing at a rate of 22.24% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Utilization of this method for metal production invokes low cost nature of uniquely customized solutions for different applications and end uses which is acting as a highly important market growth factor.

Competitive Landscape and 3D Printing Metal Market Share Analysis

Global 3D printing metal market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to 3D printing metal market.

The major players covered in the report are Materialise, GPI Prototype and Manufacturing Services, LLC, 3D Systems, Inc., Renishaw plc, Höganäs AB, Voxeljet, CRS Holdings Inc., GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH, Sandvik AB, EOS, Optomec, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, ExOne, Equispheres, Stratasys Ltd., Titomic, WEPL, Proto Labs, INCREDIBLE AM PVT LTD., Pollen AM inc., TRUMPF among other players domestic and global. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Stratasys Ltd. announced that their subsidiary Stratasys Direct Manufacturing is launching “VELO3D’s Sapphire 3D” print system and “Flow” software to result in the expansion of additive metals product range. These launches are designed to simplify even the most complex manufacturing applications amid increasing demands for 3D printing manufacturing processes and materials.

3D Printing Metal Market Country Level Analysis

Global 3D printing metal market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, form, type, manufacturing process and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share considering the significant areas of end users present in the region such as aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare and various other verticals. Asia-Pacific region will witness the highest growth rate as the shift of manufacturing industries towards these regions to acclimatise 3D printing metals in their production processes is behind this growth rate.

Global 3D Printing Metal Market Scope and Market Size

Global 3D printing metal market is segmented on the basis of form, type, manufacturing process and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

3D printing metal market on the basis of form has been segmented into powder and filament.

Based on type, 3D printing metal market has been segmented into titanium, nickel, stainless steel, aluminum and others.

On the basis of manufacturing process, 3D printing metal market is segmented into direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), laser melting (SLM) and others.

3D printing market has also been segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, engineering & industrial, power and others on the basis of end user. Healthcare segment consists of medical devices and medical & dental. Others segment has been categorized further into consumer goods.

