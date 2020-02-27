Global Acetic Acid Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Acetic Acid Market valued approximately USD 9.4 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The major driving factors of the global acetic acid market are the growing demand for vinyl acetate monomer, increasing disposable income, the standard of living of the people and rising use of ester solvents in paints and coatings industry which fueling the demand of acetic acid. The global textile market is expected to witness a significant growth of the acetic acid market over the coming years. The major restraining factor of the acetic acid market is several environmental concerns and volatility in raw material prices. Reduced performance at low temperatures, low compatibility with quartz, and irritation to skin and corrosive to metals are factors expected to hamper the growth of acetic acid consumption during the forecast period. Acetic acid systematically named ethanoic acid. It is a colorless liquid organic compound with the chemical formula CH3COOH (also written as CH3CO2H or C2H4O2).In making the process of acetic acid, the main component is vinegar apart from water. It has a distinctive sour taste and pungent smell. There are many benefits of acetic acid such as the benefit of having acetic acid in a food or beverage is that it keeps other unwanted pathogenic organisms from growing, acetic acid can be used as an antiseptic and acetic acid is also used in making perfume.

The regional analysis of the Global Acetic Acid Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific accounted for a dominating share in total generating revenue in 2017. China, Japan, India, South-Korea, Taiwan, etc. are few countries in the Asia Pacific that are estimated to hold a significant market share in the overall consumption and production of acetic acid. North America is projected grow at a significant rate during the forecast period as the U.S. is estimated to be the prominent producer and consumer of acetic acid in the global acetic market. Europe is expected to witness the rise for the acetic acid consumption attributing to the growing concerns towards health coupled with increasing expenditure which pumps the growth of acetic acid. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to witness the demand for acetic acid during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the increasing usage of polyester in the textile industry.



The major market player included in this report are:

• Celanese

• BP

• Eastman

• LyondellBasell

• Sipchem

• Daicel

• CCP

• Wacker Chemie

• CPDC

• GNFC

• MSK a.d.Kikinda

• Jiangsu Sopo

• Wujing Chemical

• Hualuhengsheng

• Kingboard Chemical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Food Grade

 Industrial Grade

By Application:

 Paints and Coatings

 Pharmaceuticals

 Food & Beverages

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

