Global Acoustic Insulation Market to Observe Substantial Growth By 2019-2026 | Saint-Gobain Gyproc; ROCKWOOL International A/S; Knauf Insulation; Johns Manville, Owens Corning; Paroc Group

Market Definition: Global Acoustic Insulation Market

Acoustic insulation is a method of covering the machinery with a layer of insulation to reduce noise emissions. It is accomplished by integrating the materials needed within floors, walls and ceilings to minimize airborne sound transfer. Some of the common types of acoustic insulation are foamed plastics, mineral wool and other. They are widely used in engineering and construction and are used to produce acoustic insulation systems in order to obtain optimal building acoustic performance. They are widely used in end- users such as transportation, building & construction, manufacturing & processing and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing health issues among population will drive the market growth

Growing demand from acoustic insulation which will also accelerate the market

Strict regulations for reducing the adverse effects of high noise levels is another factor boosting the growth of this market in the forecast period

Growing popularity for sound absorption materials in the entertainment industry will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Less awareness among population is restricting the growth of this market in the forecast period

High cost of acoustic insulation will also hamper the market growth.

Market Analysis: Global Acoustic Insulation Market

Global acoustic insulation market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing applications of acoustic insulations and rising usage of aerogel as a substitute for glass wool are the factor for the market growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Schöck announced the launch of their new acoustic insulation solution which will help the compant to strengthen their position as the provider of acoustic and thermal insulation technology. Their new Tronsole impact sound insulation solution for both straight and winding staircases for all structural subsections. It is a device that consists of ideally designed soundproofing components that combine robust sound insulation with simple installation

In March 2017, Advanced Insulation announced the launch of their new ContraFlex Acoustic Insulation Jackets. This is a flexible solution that protects personnel from high sound pressure levels, revolutionizing and greatly shortening the application process by combining absorbent materials with a mass-loaded barrier within a flexible jacket solution. This is very suitable for different applications such as offshore environment, onshore refineries and other solutions.

Competitive Analysis:

Global acoustic insulation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of acoustic insulation market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global acoustic insulation market are Saint-Gobain Gyproc; ROCKWOOL International A/S; Knauf Insulation; Johns Manville; Owens Corning; Paroc Group; Kingspan Group; Armacell India Private Limited; BASF SE; Fletcher Insulation; L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A.; Lloyd Insulations (India) Limited.; Cellecta; SIG Plc; Twiga.com; Siderise Group; Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Company Ltd; NICHIAS Corporation; Thermal Acoustic Products Ltd; Recticel Insulation; among others.

Segmentation: Global Acoustic Insulation Market

By Type

By End-Industry

By Geography

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved.

