Global Activated Carbon Market – Competitive Analysis With Growth Forecast Till 2026 | Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Cabot Corporation; Kuraray Co., Ltd.; HAYCARB (PVT) LTD

MARKET DEFINITION: GLOBAL ACTIVATED CARBON MARKET

Activated carbon is a type of processed carbon designed to provide smaller, lower-volume pores in its structure which help in increasing the surface area in filtration application. These pores help increase the absorption capacity, and therefor are utilized in purification in a number of processing industries such as food & beverages, oil & gas, pollution control, water & wastewater treatment among others.

Market Drivers:

High levels of demand for water & wastewater processing industries; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing concerns for the environment resulting in greater demand for purification and filter media; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Presence of strict regulations regarding the treatment of water and air in various industries; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market

High levels of research and developments in the production of carbon; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack in the availability of raw materials for the production of the product resulting in higher production costs; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Presence of certain alternatives product offerings; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global activated carbon market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of activated carbon market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global activated carbon market are Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Cabot Corporation; Kuraray Co., Ltd.; HAYCARB (PVT) LTD.; KUREHA CORPORATION; Donau Carbon GmbH; Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH; Prominent Systems, Inc.; OXBOW ACTIVATED CARBON; Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.; Albemarle Corporation; Carbon Activated Corporation; Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; Ingevity; CarboTech AC GmbH; Boyce Carbon and OTC among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Kuraray Co., Ltd. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Calgon Carbon Corporation, which will operate as a subsidiary of Kuraray Co., Ltd. alongside Kuraray’s Carbon Materials Business Division directly reporting to Functional Materials Company. The acquisition will have a positive complementary effect on Kuraray’s activated carbon and filtration media offerings while improving the environmental and sustainable product divisions of the company globally

In November 2016, Calgon Carbon Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of CECA’s activated carbon and filter aid business. This combined enterprise will provide specialised presence and capabilities in the European region for activated carbon and other filtration media. The combined operations will be under the Chemviron brand name and will be integrated into Calgon Carbon’s European based business.

SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL ACTIVATED CARBON MARKET

By Product

By Raw Material

By Application

By End Use

By Geography

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved.

