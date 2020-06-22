Global Activated Carbon Market Development, Top Trends and Future Scope with Upcoming Opportunities 2019-2026 | Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Cabot Corporation; Kuraray Co., Ltd.; HAYCARB (PVT) LTD.; KUREHA CORPORATION; Donau Carbon GmbH

Market Definition: Global Activated Carbon Market

Activated carbon is a type of processed carbon designed to provide smaller, lower-volume pores in its structure which help in increasing the surface area in filtration application. These pores help increase the absorption capacity, and therefor are utilized in purification in a number of processing industries such as food & beverages, oil & gas, pollution control, water & wastewater treatment among others.

Market Analysis: Global Activated Carbon Market

Global activated carbon market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.08% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing usage of the product in different purification and treatment processing in different industries.

Market Drivers:

High levels of demand for water & wastewater processing industries; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing concerns for the environment resulting in greater demand for purification and filter media; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Presence of strict regulations regarding the treatment of water and air in various industries; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market

High levels of research and developments in the production of carbon; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack in the availability of raw materials for the production of the product resulting in higher production costs; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Presence of certain alternatives product offerings; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis:

Global activated carbon market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of activated carbon market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global activated carbon market are Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Cabot Corporation; Kuraray Co., Ltd.; HAYCARB (PVT) LTD.; KUREHA CORPORATION; Donau Carbon GmbH; Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH; Prominent Systems, Inc.; OXBOW ACTIVATED CARBON; Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.; Albemarle Corporation; Carbon Activated Corporation; Evoqua Water Technologies LLC; Ingevity; CarboTech AC GmbH; Boyce Carbon and OTC among others.

Segmentation: Global Activated Carbon Market

By Product

Powdered

Granular

Extruded/Pelletized

Others Honeycombs Activated Carbon Fibers



By Raw Material

Coal-Based

Coconut Shell-Based

Wood-Based

Others Olive Stones Petroleum Pitch



By Application

Liquid Phase

Gas Phase

By End Use

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage Processing

Industrial Chemicals

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Automotive

Gas & Air Purification

Mining

Others Personal Care Gold Metal Catalyst



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Kuraray Co., Ltd. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Calgon Carbon Corporation, which will operate as a subsidiary of Kuraray Co., Ltd. alongside Kuraray’s Carbon Materials Business Division directly reporting to Functional Materials Company. The acquisition will have a positive complementary effect on Kuraray’s activated carbon and filtration media offerings while improving the environmental and sustainable product divisions of the company globally

In November 2016, Calgon Carbon Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of CECA’s activated carbon and filter aid business. This combined enterprise will provide specialised presence and capabilities in the European region for activated carbon and other filtration media. The combined operations will be under the Chemviron brand name and will be integrated into Calgon Carbon’s European based business

