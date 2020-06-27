Business
Global Advanced Phase Change Material Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size And Segment Forecasts 2019-2026
Market Definition: Global Advanced Phase Change Material Market
Phase-changing materials are substances that capture or emit large amounts of latent energy as their physical state changes. Through switching the phase of solid-solid, solid-liquid, solid-gas and liquid-gas, PCMs latent heat conversion can be achieved. Advanced phase change materials can be widely used in application such building & construction, shipping & transportation, energy storage, HVAC, commercial refrigeration among others.
Market Analysis: Global Advanced Phase Change Material Market
Global advanced phase change material market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.35% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year. Increasing application of advanced phase change material and technological advancement and development are the factor for the market growth.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing demand from textile industry will accelerate the demand for advanced PCM.
- Rising investment by different manufacturer will also drive the market growth
- Growing demand for energy efficient green building is also expected to accelerate the market growth
- Increasing usage of the product in the HVAC industry will also contribute as a factor for the market growth
Market Restraints:
- High flammability and corrosive nature of the advanced PCM will hamper the market growth
- Rising awareness about the negative environmental impact of advanced phase change material will also hinder the market growth.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In October 2017, Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc announced the launch of their new new Phase Change Material PCM Calculator. This instrument will join the current online resource and tool package of the ACT that helps clients to find the best thermal solution for their many and varied thermal challenges. The tool offers PCM material options that best suit your temporary thermal storage needs, from -10° C to 85° C, and is very easy to use
- In May 2017, Microtek Laboratories, Inc announced the acquisition of Micronal brand and product line from BASF. This acquisition will help the company to enhance their product portfolio and will also help them to offer advanced product to their customers. This will also make them to be the leader in microencapsulated PCM products
Competitive Analysis:
Global advanced phase change material market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of advanced phase change material market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global advanced phase change material market are Rubitherm Technologies GmbH; PCM Products Ltd; Climator SWEDEN AB; Outlast Technologies LLC; Cryopak A TCP Company; BASF SE; AI Technology, Inc.; Laird; Microtek Laboratories, Inc; Phase Change; RGEES, LLC; Rubitherm Technologies GmbH; VWR International, LLC.; Henkel Corporation; Croda International Plc; Insolcorp, LLC; among others.
Segmentation: Global Advanced Phase Change Material Market
By Product
- Organic
- Paraffin Based
- Fatty Acid Based
- Inorganic
- Bio- Based
By Application
- Building & Construction
- Commercial Refrigeration
- HVAC
- Energy Storage
- Shipping & Transportation
- Others
By Encapsulation & Packaging Method
- Nano-Encapsulation
- Micro-Encapsulation
- Macro-Encapsulation
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
