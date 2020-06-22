Global Aluminium Nitride Market Progress Strategies, Players, Regions, Trends, Challenges to 2026 | KYOCERA Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials, CeramTec GmBH, SIENNA TECH, Toyal Europe, TOYO ALUMINIUM K.K

For success of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Global Aluminium Nitride Market research report is a definitive solution. The report considers significant product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the Aluminium Nitride industry by the key players. This global market report is an important document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. By employing objective analysis, covered in this Global Aluminium Nitride Market analysis report, to make decisions, it becomes easy to develop better business strategies, improve professional reputation in the field and help build trust of other individuals.

Market Definition: Global Aluminium Nitride Market

Aluminium nitride is a metal nitride that has hexagonal crystal structure that is covalently bonded. They are highly preferred by end-users due to their varied properties like high mechanical strength, high thermal conductivity and high electric insulation. It also possesses thermal expansion property that helps in giving thermal heat cycling in end use process and high reliability in Si-chips.

Market Analysis: Global Aluminium Nitride Market

Global aluminium nitride market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.9% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for opto-electronics, electronic substrates, and high thermal conductivity chip carriers, high demand for aluminium nitride in the North America region and increasing power electronic goods and rising disposable income of heavy industries.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for opto-electronics, electronic substrates, and high thermal conductivity chip carriers is expected to drive the market in the forecast period

High demand for aluminium nitride in the North America region; this factor will also propel the market growth in near future

Increasing demand for power electronic goods; this factor will also drive the market

Rising disposable income of heavy industries will also drive the market

Market Restraints:

High cost of aluminium nitride; this factor is expected to restrain the market in the forecast period

Carbon footprints and environmental impact caused due to the high usage of aluminium nitride, will also restrain the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global aluminium nitride market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aluminium nitride market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global aluminium nitride market are KYOCERA Corporation, Morgan Advanced Materials, CeramTec GmBH, SIENNA TECH, Toyal Europe, TOYO ALUMINIUM K.K, Accumet Materials Co, Surmet Corporation, Liaoning Desunmet Special Ceramic Manufacture Co., Ltd, MARUWA Co., Ltd., Toyal America, Inc., H.C. Starck GmbH, Ferro-Ceramic Grinding Inc. among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Tokuyama-DOWA (TD) Power Materials Co., Ltd has planned to expand their manufacturing facility in increase the capacity of aluminium nitride. The company made this decision owing to the high demand of aluminium nitride across the globe. With this expansion, the company’s capacity of aluminium nitride will be increased by 20%.

In August 2018, Skysong Innovations, a unit of the Arizona State University Knowledge Enterprise, developed aluminium nitride powder device. It took a huge amount of efforts by the researchers to develop 1-kV-class AlN Schottky barrier diodes for this device. With such innovations, the demand for AIN will grow in future.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

