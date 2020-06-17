Global Ancient Grain Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | The J.M. Smucker Co., Ardent Mills, Bunge Inc.

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Ancient Grain market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Ancient grains are a grouping of grains and pseudocereals that are considered to have been little changed by selective breeding over recent millennia, as opposed to more widespread cereals such as corn, rice and modern varieties of wheat, which are the product of thousands of years of selective breeding. Ancient grains are often marketed as being healthier than modern grains, though their health benefits have been disputed by some nutritionists.

Ancient Grains are mainly classified into the following types: Gluten Free Ancient Grain and Gluten Containing Ancient Grain. Gluten Containing Ancient Grain is the most widely used type which takes up about 70.34 % of the total in 2017 in global. But the Gluten Free Ancient Grain will be more and more popular in the future. Ancient Grain sales mainly centralize in Europe. It took about 43.06% of global total market in 2017, followed is the Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific, about 21.43% and 16.55%.

Ardent Mills, Bunge Inc., ADM are the key suppliers in United States market, which have leading technology and market position.

Demand of Ancient Grain in the global market has maintained strong growth and the growth rate is around 2%. The major customers of Ancient Grain are Bakery and Confectionery Products, Snacks, Direct Eating, accounting for 43.19%, 14.99% and 20.08% of the total Ancient Grain market.

Despite the presence of competition problems, Ancient Grain retains its popular in many areas, investors are still optimistic about this area. Although sales of Ancient Grain brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without marketing channel advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Ancient Grain field.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Ancient Grain 3900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Ancient Grain Industry

Global Ancient Grain market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Ancient Grain industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Ancient Grain industry players.

GLOBAL ANCIENT GRAIN INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Ancient Grain market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Ancient Grain business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Ancient Grain business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Ancient Grain industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Ancient Grain market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Ancient Grain Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Gluten Free Ancient Grain

Gluten Containing Ancient Grain

Application–

Bakery and Confectionery Products

Snacks

Direct Eating

Other

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Ancient Grain industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Ancient Grain Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

The J.M. Smucker Co., Ardent Mills, Bunge Inc., ADM, Healthy Food Ingredients, LLC., Factoria Quinoa Zona Franca S.A.S., Urbane Grain Inc., Nature’s Path Foods, FutureCeuticals Inc., Sunnyland Mills, Manini’s, LLC

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Ancient Grain Market”

146- Number of Tables and Figures.

113- Pages.

KEY BENEFITS

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to Ancient Grain business revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and industrial developments within the Ancient Grain market.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

And More….

Significant Key Features Highlights of The Reports

Detailed Overview Of Ancient Grain industry

Changing Market Dynamics of The Industry

In-Depth Market Segmentation by Type, Application Etc.

Historical, Current and Projected Market Size in Terms of Volume & Value

Recent Industry Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape Of Ancient Grain Market

Strategies of Key Players and Product Offerings

Potential and Niche Segments/Regions Exhibiting Promising Growth

