Global Anti-fog Additives Market 2019 Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Strategic Outlook – 2026 | Nouryon, Croda International Plc., Clariant, A. Schulman Inc., PolyOne Corporation

Market Definition: Global Anti-fog Additives Market

Anti-fog Additives are the organic compounds which helps in reducing the surface tension of water and further helps in avoiding the formation of droplets on the plastic surface. Anti-fog additives are surface active substances with calculated migration and usually added when plastics are processed. Anti-fog additives are used during processing of the plastic sheet. The major applications of such additives are majorly in the food & packaging industry which helps in increasing the aesthetic appeal alongside increasing the shelf life of products.

Market Analysis: Global Anti-fog Additives Market

Global Anti-fog additives market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.53 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the growth of the Food Processing and Food Packaging Sectors in India and China

Market Drivers:

Increasing purchasing capacity of the middle class in the emerging economy drives the market growth

Low-cost production of anti-fog additives in Asia-Pacific due to the easy availability of cheap labour and raw materials

Increase in the demand of anti-fog films in the food packaging industry can also increase the market growth

Increase in the demand of improved quality and effective optical products act as a driver for this market

Market Restraints:

Stringent governmental regulations in the use of anti-fog additives in food packaging films can restrict the market growth

Fluctuating prices of these additives can also hinder the market growth

Hazardous waste production at the time of these films production can also act as a restraint for this market

Competitive Analysis:

Global anti-fog Additives Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Anti-fog Additives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global anti-fog additives market are Nouryon, Croda International Plc., Clariant, A. Schulman Inc., PolyOne Corporation, Evonik Industries, DuPont, Ashland, Akzo Nobel N.V., ORTEC, PCC Chemax Inc., Emery Oleochemicals, Ampacet Corporation, SABO S.p.A and others

Segmentation: Global Anti-fog Additives Market

By Type

Glycerol Esters

Polyglycerol Esters

Sorbitan Esters of Fatty Acids

Ethoxylated Sorbitan Esters

Polyoxyethylene Esters of Oleic Acid

Gelatin

Titanium Dioxide

Others

By Application

Food Packaging Films

Agricultural Films

Others

By Form

Creams

Gels

Spray Solutions

Wet Wipes

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, PolyOne Corporation acquired the IQAP Master batch Group S.L. The acquisition will serve high-growth end markets consistent with PolyOne’s focus, including transportation, packaging, consumer, wire & cable and textiles further helping the company to serve their customers in a better way

In January 2018, Clariant Ag introduced its new state-of-the-art masterbatch production site in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia. This investment will help the company to expand its business globally and increasing its profit by providing innovative and competitive solutions to its customers thus enhancing the product portfolio

