Global Antifungal Drug Market , Opportunities, Share and Growth By 2026 | Novartis, Pfizer Inc, Bayer Healthcare

“Global Antifungal Drug Market valued approximately USD 14.27 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.85% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

Global Antifungal Drug Market to reach USD 19.30 billion by 2025.The rising incident of many Fungal infections. These infections may lead to death in patients with a compromised immune system, such as in individuals who acquired immune deficiency syndrome and leukemia, and is termed as opportunistic infections. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and hospital-acquired infections is expected to fuel the demand for therapeutics over the forecast period.

Fungal infection is found to attack both superficial and systemic parts of the body, in the skin, eye, mouth, and vagina, leading to diseases, such as athlete’s foot, fungal meningitis, and ringworm, which are treated using antifungal products. A wide range of fungicidal preparations, such as creams, sprays, tablets, and injections, are available and increasing adoption of these products is predicted to drive the demand over the next seven years.

The regional analysis of Global Antifungal Drug Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America, on account of high patient awareness levels and R&D intensity pertaining to new drug development, led the market in 2017 Other regions, such as Asia Pacific and Latin America, growing at a faster growth rate.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of huge target population, growing establishment of healthcare facilities, and high unmet clinical needs related to fungal diseases are anticipated to provide a potential growth platform to this region for pharmaceutical players.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Drug Class:

 Azoallyamines,

 Echinocandins

 Polyenes,

 Allyamines,

 Others

By Indication:

 Dermatophytosis

 Aspergillosis

 Candidiasis

 Others

By Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Novartis, Pfizer Inc, Bayer Healthcare, Sanofi Aventis, Merck and Co Inc, Glaxosmith Kline , Abbott Laboratories, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma Inc and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

