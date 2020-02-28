Global Automated Border Control Solutions Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Automated Border Control Solutions valued approximately USD 647.7 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.80% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

Rising awareness about security concerns and enhancement in the convenience of travelers are major factors driving the growth in the Global Automated Border Control Market. However, high capital investment requirements and the absence of standardization hamper the market growth.

Automated border control Solution is a system that starts the process as the passenger comes in and makes sure that the traveler who is carrying the document is the correct holder of that document. The solution comprises of various technologies of e-gate like facial recognition and border control software. Automated border control delivers an efficient solution for airport systems. It also enhances the convenience of the passengers. Since these solutions let the travelers cross the gate automatically, therefore they reduce the border crossing time and also reduce the possibility of human errors. The fraud is detected with greater accuracy by the automated border control solutions as they use electronic microprocessors. As the number of passengers traveling through flights is increasing, the workload of airport staff is also rising. Which in turn raises the need for fast and accurate processing due to security concerns and therefore, the demand for automated border control solutions is also growing rapidly.

The regional analysis of Automated Border Control Solutions is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. In a region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, a rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Automated Border Control Solutions over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Automated Border Control Solutions market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Automated Border Control Solutions. Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand for Automated Border Control Solutions over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Automated Border Control Solutions and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading Market players mainly include-

• Vision-Box

• Sita

• secunet Security Networks

• OT-Morpho

• Gemalto

• NEC Corporation

• Indra Sistemas

• Accenture

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 ABC E-gate

 ABC Kiosk

By Solution:

 Airport

 Land Port

 Seaport

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Automated Border Control Solutions in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

