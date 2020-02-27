Global Automotive Additives Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2017-2025

Global Automotive Additives Market industry valued approximately USD 5.92 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.88% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

The factors like the rising needs for lightweight vehicles and electrification of vehicles in most of the developing countries are fueling the sales of vehicles because of which, it propels the growth of automotive additive market growth. Other factors affecting the growth include enhancements in fuel and energy efficiency.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Plastic Additives:



 Plasticizers

 Anti-Scratch

 Stabilizers

 Antioxidants

Application:



 Exterior

 Interior

 Under the Hood

Plastic:



 Polypropylene (PP)

 Polyurethane (PUR)

 Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Vehicle Type:



 Passenger Car

 Light Commercial Vehicle

 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

 Electric Vehicle

Regions:



 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are ExxonMobil Corp., Akzo Nobel N.V., Covestro AG, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, Sabic, Lanxess, and Solvay SA. Acquisitions and effective mergers are strategies adopted by major manufacturers. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are also some strategies adopted by the key players. The companies are also trying to dominate the market by investing in research and development.

Target Audience of the Automotive Additives Market Study

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors