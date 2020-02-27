Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market valued approximately USD 641 billion in 2016 is anticipated to reach up to USD 10.8 billion by 2025 growing with a healthy growth rate of more than 39% over the forecast period 2017-2025.”

The market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for smart vehicles and the increasing focus of vehicle manufacturers to enhance user experience. Moreover, automotive manufacturers are heavily investing in smart technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and LiDAR to create product differentiation. Moreover, increasing the purchasing power of consumers has created a significant opportunity before the premium car segment, which is expected to fuel numerous opportunities in the market.

The Asia Pacific AI market is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market, owing to the rapid improvement in Data Storage capacity, high computing power, great output and processing which leads to a good contribution to the growth of artificial intelligence technology in Automotive Industry. Moreover, significant government initiatives to promote manufacturing activities in developing countries such as India and China is fueling huge investments in the market.

This report defines, describes, and forecasts the overall market segmented on the basis of components, technologies, end-use industries, and regions. It analyzes the markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the artificial intelligence market, opportunities in the markets through various stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the market. It also analyzes the various strategic development, merger and acquisition, product launches, and main research and development in artificial intelligence market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

 Hardware

 Software

 Services

By Technology:

 Deep Learning

 Machine Learning

 Natural Language Processing (NPL)

 Market Vision

By Process:

 Signal Recognition

 Image Recognition

 Data Mining

By Application:

 Human-Machine Interface

 Semi-Autonomous Driving

 Autonomous Vehicle

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are NVIDIA Corporation, Alphabet Inc. Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Harman International Industries, Inc., Xilinx Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Tesla, Inc., Volvo Car Corporation, Audi AG

Frequent cross-industry partnerships are leading to market consolidation.

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

To request a sample copy or view summary of this report, click the link below:

https://digitsnmarkets.com/sample/5917-global-automotive-artificial-intelligence-(ai)-market

About Digits N Markets:

Digits N Markets has a vast repository of latest market research reports on trending topics, niche company profiles, market size and other relevant data released by renowned publishers. We have access to the database related to niche markets and trending topics in various industries. We also update the data regularly to provide recent statistics to the client. Recent data and reports will be featured on our websites and clients will be able to access the same. Our clients will be able to benefit from qualitative & quantitative insights in the report which will support them in taking concrete business decisions.

Contact Us :



Digits ‘N’ Markets

410 E Santa Clara Street, Unit #762

San Jose, CA 95113

Phone :+1 408-622-0123

Email: sales@digitsnmarkets.com

Website:- www.digitsnmarkets.com