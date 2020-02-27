Global B2B Telecommunications Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast – 2019-2027

“Global B2B Telecommunications Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The B2B Telecommunications Market is continuously growing in the global scenario in the surging trends over the coming years. The major driving factor of the global B2B Telecommunications market is surging adoption of Internet-of-Things (IoT). IoT technology is gaining grip as it is cost-efficient and offers various benefits to its users. Reduces cost of broadband data storage and availability of telecom network in remote areas is also a major factor which boosts the market growth of B2B telecommunication. However, the data security & privacy concern and complexity in identifying the opportunities lying beyond the market are the factors that limit the market growth of the global B2B telecommunication market. B2B telecommunication has defined any communication between business to business or opposed to between business and clients or client to client. These communications take many forms. B2B telecommunication providers maintain systems that transmit data, text, sound, voice a video, which allows for direct between businesses. B2B telecommunication offers various benefits such as improved communication quality, enhanced team collaboration, increased flexibility, premier customer service, increases awareness, refined messaging and integration with the legacy system.

The regional analysis of the Global B2B Telecommunications Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the faster adoption of cloud VoIP services. Europe is also estimating to project a major growth in the global B2B Telecommunications market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to adoption of advanced telecom services in developing countries such as China, India and South Korea and development in the media and entertainment industry.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Comarch SA

• Duetsche Telekom AG

• NTT Communications

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• Vodafone Group Plc

• AT&T

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Organization Type:

 Large Enterprises

 Small and Medium Enterprises

By Solution:

 Unified Communication and Collaboration

 VoIP

 WAN

 Cloud Services

 M2M Communication

By Deployment Model:

 On-Premises

 Cloud

By Application:

 Commercial

 Industrial

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global B2B Telecommunications Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

