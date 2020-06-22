Global Battery Additives Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis And Forecast To 2026 | Cabot Corporation, Hammond Group, Inc., Orion Engineered Carbons, Imerys, 3M, Altana, Borregaard

For success of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Global Battery Additives Market research report is a definitive solution. The report considers significant product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the Battery Additives industry by the key players. This global market report is an important document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. By employing objective analysis, covered in this Global Battery Additives Market analysis report, to make decisions, it becomes easy to develop better business strategies, improve professional reputation in the field and help build trust of other individuals.

Market Definition: Global Battery Additives Market

Battery additives are used in the battery to improve their performance and efficiency and are usually non- corrosive and non- inflammable compounds. Conductive additive, nucleating additive, boron- containing additive, ionic liquid additive are some of the common type of the battery additive. They are widely used in applications like lithium- ion battery, lead acid battery etc. These battery additives are used in electrodes which act as a medium between anode and cathode. Increasing usage of smartphones and rechargeable batteries are the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Analysis: Global Battery Additives Market

Global battery additives market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising adoption of electric vehicles and increasing production of battery additives which is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for Li-Ion among consumer will drive the market growth

Increasing investment in renewable energy is driving the market

Growing demand for Phev, Ev, Hev in automotive industry will also propel the market

Technological advancement and development in battery additives will also contribute towards the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Lack of developed infrastructure of EV will restrain the market growth

Strict rules and regulations related to the batteries will also hamper the market

Increasing safety issues associated with the battery additives will also restrain market

Competitive Analysis:

Global battery additives market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of battery additives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global battery additives market are Cabot Corporation, Hammond Group, Inc., Orion Engineered Carbons, Imerys, 3M, Altana, Borregaard, HOPAX, PENOX S.A., SGL Carbon, Prince International Corporation, Re-Tron Technologies, Inc., MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc, Atomized Products Group Inc, TAB-PRO LLC.,Fastenal Company, TCI America, Total Battery., SGL Carbon and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A announced that they have acquired Société du Noir d’Acétylène de l’Aubette, SAS so that they can strengthen their company in the lithium- ion battery market and with the help of the skilled team and new technologies they will be able to expand their portfolio as well. This acquisition will also help them to improve their production capabilities and meet the requirement of the customers

In February 2016, Cabot Corporation announced the launch of their LITX 300 for lithium-ion batteries. It has better storage capacity and high conductivity. For stability they have strong and better electrodes. This new product is part of their portfolio which already consists of LITX 50 and LITX 200 additives which is specially designed for battery cell makers

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

