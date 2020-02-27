Global Battery Packaging Market, Trends, Analysis, Opportunities, Share and Forecast 2018-2025

“Global Battery Packaging Market valued approximately USD 18.4 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025.”

The Battery Packaging market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. In the present scenario adoption of batteries is rapidly increasing thus raising the market shares of battery packaging market during the forecast period.

Increasing demand of batteries owing to their benefits offered preferably by automotive, consumer electronics and energy sector is primarily driving the market towards high CAGR. In addition, rising environmental concerns to reduce the level of greenhouse gas emission is major factor fueling the market growth. However, the inefficiency of sustainable technologies and higher cost restricts the adoption rate to some extent hampering the market growth.

On the basis of segmentation, The Battery Packaging market is segmented into Type of Battery, Type of Packaging, Type of Casing, Level of Packaging, and Material. The Type of Battery segment is classified into Lead-Acid Battery and Lithium-Ion Battery. The material segment is classified into plastics, cardboards, metals and others. Level of packaging segment is sub-segmented as transportation and cell & pack packaging. Further, type of packaging segment is divided into blister, corrugated and others. Moreover, type of casing segment is divided as cylindrical, prismatic and pouch. The Type of Battery segment is anticipated to dominate the Battery Packaging market considering the forthcoming years and the global scenario.

On the basis of Geography, The Battery Packaging market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. The Europe region is anticipated to fastest growing in the Battery Packaging market. The European countries which includes United Kingdom, Germany and Sweden are the key revenue contributing countries considering the European region.

The regional analysis of Global Battery Packaging Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players mainly include-

 Nefab

 DHL

 Zarges

 Rogers Corporation

 DS Smith

 Smurfit Kappa

 United Parcel Service (UPS)

 Heitkamp & Thumann Group

 Fedex

 Umicore

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type of Battery

 Lead-Acid Battery

 Lithium-Ion Battery

By Level of Packaging

 Transportation Packaging

 Cell and Pack Packaging

By Material

 Plastics

 Metals

 Cardboard

 Others

By Type of Packaging

 Blister

 Corrugated

 Others

By Type of Casing

 Prismatic

 Pouch

 Cylindrical

By Regions:

 North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Global Battery Packaging Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors