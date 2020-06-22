Global Benzene Market Overview, Development History and Forecast to 2026 Shared in Latest Research | China National Petroleum Corporation, Haldia Petrochemicals Limited, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

To win the competition in the global market place, going for this Global Benzene Market research report is necessary. In this market report, complicated market insights are converted into simpler version with the help of established tools and techniques to provide it to the end users. Insights covered here enable the buyer of the report to achieve a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the business strategies accordingly to thrive in the market. This Global Benzene Market report covers explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Being a third-party report, this report is more unbiased and hence provides a better picture of what is really happening in the market.

Market Definition: Global Benzene Market

Benzene is a colourless, highly flammable, sweet smelling aromatic hydrocarbon and a ware petrochemical industrial solvent. It has a tendency to evaporate rapidly on being exposed to air and is a petrochemical product which has numerous subsidiaries such as alkyl benzene, aniline, cumene, cyclohexane, chlorobenzene, ethyl benzene, nitrobenzene, phenol and others. Benzene is used in various sectors such as electrical & electronics, consumer products, transportation, constructions, and medical. Benzene is also used as a solvent in large range of commercial and economical industries.

Market Analysis: Global Benzene Market

Global benzene market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 111.1 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for polyester and low cost of the feedstock are the factors driving the benzene market.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for styrene polymers from various end-user industries is boosting the market growth

Increasing demand for polyester is flourishing the market growth

Rising crude oil production enhances the market growth

Low cost of the feedstock and economical commodity product prices drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

Detrimental effects of benzene exposure act as a restraint for the market growth

Volatility in the price of crude oil is hindering the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

Global benzene market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Benzene Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global benzene market are China National Petroleum Corporation, Haldia Petrochemicals Limited, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, NAFTPRO Petroleum Products, GS Caltex Corporation, Dow, Reliance Industries Limited, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., SABIC, Royal Dutch Shell Plc .com, Repsol, Arsol Aromatics GmbH & Co. KG, BASF SE, ExxonMobil Corporation and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Saudi energy giant Saudi Aramco has consented to acquire a 70% larger part stake in petrochemicals and synthetic compounds organization, SABIC. The acquisition aims at providing crude-oil-to-chemicals technologies enhancing their own portfolio

In December 2017, Aarti Industries, which is the India’s leading producer of benzene signs Rs 10,000 Crore multi-year supply contract with a global chemical conglomerate. The main aim of this contract is to supply of a high demand speciality chemical intermediate over a period of two decades

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

